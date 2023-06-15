Celtics made calls to Pistons about trading for Isaiah Stewart

The Boston Celtics reached out to the Detroit Pistons to inquire about Isaiah Stewart, per sources. Although Celtics G.M. Brad Stevens is interested in trading for the 6-foot-8 center, the Pistons could very well decline any potential trade proposal.

“Heard the Celtics — and others — made calls to Detroit asking about Isaiah Stewart,” reported James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “I don’t see the Pistons moving Beef Stew. At all. A lot of teams called Detroit during the 2021 Draft when it landed Stewart. He’s viewed well around the league.”

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics have second-shortest odds below the Denver Nuggets to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks still show favorable odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.

The Boston Celtics have asked the Detroit Pistons about Isaiah Stewart, per @JLEdwardsIII pic.twitter.com/VdhXEF0Vv6 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023



Stewart made 47 starts in his 50 appearances this past season with the Pistons. The third-year center averaged career highs of 11.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 28.3 minutes per game. In addition to logging 8.1 rebounds per game, Stewart also shot 44.2% from the field and a career-best 73.8% at the foul line.

In Detroit’s 128-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 30, the Washington product scored career-high 24 points in 33 minutes as a starter. Along with grabbing 13 boards, Stewart shot 6-of-10 (60%) from the floor, 2-of-5 (40%) outside the arc, and 10-of-11 (90.9%) at the free throw line.

Stewart suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Detroit’s 95-91 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 25. The Pistons’ medical staff diagnosed Stewart with a left shoulder impingement. The New York native ended his third NBA season with 13 double-doubles.

Moreover, Al Horford and Robert Williams III are Boston’s top-rated centers. However, Horford is 37 years old and is a 16-year veteran, so the Celtics are seeking a younger rebounder and paint protector. Horford will make $10 million in the 2023-24 season. Williams will earn $11,812,501 next season as well.

New: A league source tells MassLive that #Celtics have been active in trade talks ahead of 2023 NBA Draft as they explore potential tweaks to their supporting cast https://t.co/lFU9kvO0Jn — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 15, 2023

The Celtics would struggle to pay Bradley Beal his $207,740,400 he’s owed over the next four years, in the event the front office trades for the three-time All-Star. That amount is part of the five-year, $251.02 million max contract Beal signed with the Washington Wizards last July.

Therefore, extending Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown seems to be on the current agenda for the Celtics. Adding Stewart makes sense, though. Detroit already has enough big men in James Wiseman, Jalen Duren, and Marvin Bagley III.

In November 2020, Stewart signed a four-year, $15.10 million rookie scale contract with the Pistons. His $5,266,713 team option for the 2023-24 season was exercised last September.

