Home » news » Celtics Pick Up Payton Pritchard 2023 24 Team Option

Headlines

Celtics pick up Payton Pritchard 2023-24 team option

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 57 mins ago on

1 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA: Preseason-Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Boston Celtics have picked up guard Payton Pritchard’s team option for the 2023-24 season, according to a report.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics have re-signed Pritchard through the 2023-24 season following a successful spell with the team since 2020.

The 24-year-old has featured in two of Boston’s five regular season games this year against Orlando and Chicago, averaging three points and one assist per game in five minutes.

Pritchard featured in all six games of the NBA Finals earlier this year as the Celtics fell short at the final hurdle against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Boston are 3-2 to start the season but have lost consecutive games at the hands of Chicago and Cleveland after three straight wins against Philadelphia, Miami and Orlando.

The Celtics are Vegas favorites to win an 18th championship in NBA betting at a price of +575 ahead of the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now