Celtics trade PF/C Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics traded veteran power forward/center Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs. Per sources, San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space. Boston is expected to receive a “highly protected” draft pick as well.

Through 23 appearances with the C’s this season, Vonleh averaged 1.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 7.4 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 45.8% from the field and 25% beyond the arc with Boston.

According to various NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the clear-cut favorite to win the championship this season. However, a few sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2023

In the Celtics’ 133-118 win over the New York Knicks on Nov. 5, Vonleh recorded season highs of seven points and seven boards in less than 17 minutes played. He finished 3-of-4 (75%) shooting from the floor and made one 3-pointer.

Back in September, Vonleh signed a one-year, $1,836,090 million contract with the Celtics. Of course, this was a nonguaranteed deal. Last season, the eight-year NBA veteran played for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Vonleh was selected ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2014 NBA Draft. During his rookie season, he also spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League (now G League). Though, the forward/center played only one season with Charlotte.

Furthermore, he then went on to play for the Portland Trail Blazers (2015–18), Chicago Bulls (2018), Knicks (2018–19), Minnesota Timberwolves (2019–20), Denver Nuggets (2020), and Nets (2021).

No idea. In general, the Celtics have made trades that no one hears about before it's reported a deal is agreed to. They do a pretty good job now of keeping things quiet until that point. No one heard much about Horford, White or Brogdon deals before Boston traded for them. https://t.co/5iRmqTd30A — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 5, 2023

In the Trail Blazers’ 103-100 loss versus the New Orleans Pelicans on April 12, 2017, Vonleh recorded a career-high 19 rebounds in 39 minutes as a starter. Not to mention, he amassed 12 points, one assist, and one steal.

While with the Knicks on January 25, 2019, in a 109-99 loss against Brooklyn, Vonleh logged a career-high 22 points in 33 minutes of action. In addition to grabbing 13 rebounds, the forward/center shot 9-of-18 (50%) from the field and 3-of-11 (27.3%) outside the arc.

The former Boston player will have the opportunity to succeed in San Antonio in Gregg Popovich’s system. So, is Celtics G.M. Brad Stevens making a move to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons? Now that would be interesting. At the moment, this is coming off as just social media gossip.