Spurs vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 17)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (31-9, 20-18-2 ATS) host the San Antonio Spurs (7-32, 18-21 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Spurs vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as whopping 16-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: San Antonio Spurs @ Boston Celtics

San Antonio Spurs @ Boston Celtics 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 🕙 What time is Spurs vs. Celtics Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Spurs vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston

Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Spurs +16 (-110) | Celtics -16 (-110)

Spurs vs. Celtics Odds

Spurs vs. Celtics Predictions

The Spurs are 4-16 in road games this season. San Antonio also has a 1-3 record in games decided by four points or less. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks for the Spurs.

San Antonio is 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.3 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field during this stretch.

These teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the first meeting 134-101 on Jan. 1, when Jayson Tatum scored 25 points in the win. Tatum is averaging 27.1 points per game on 47.7% shooting for Boston.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 93.6% chance of defeating San Antonio. Note that Boston is 19-0 at TD Garden this season. The C’s are the only undefeated team at home.

With that in mind, the Celtics should win. However, a 16-point spread is ridiculous. The Spurs are by no means a good team this season, but even this Western Conference club is capable of keeping it close.

If the Celtics end up playing without Holiday and Porzingis, things could get more interesting.

Spurs vs. Celtics Injuries

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

PF Zach Collins (ankle; out indefinitely) | C Charles Bassey (ACL; out for season) | SG Sidy Cissoko (ankle; downgraded to out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Jrue Holiday (elbow; questionable) | C Kristaps Porzingis (knee; questionable) | SG Jaylen Brown (knee; upgraded to probable) | PG Derrick White (ankle; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Spurs are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

San Antonio is 4-16 in its past 20 contests.

Next, the Spurs are 2-15 in their previous 17 road games.

Furthermore, the Celtics are 16-4 in their last 20 contests.

Boston is 19-0 at home this season.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in 10 of Boston’s past 15 games.

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Tre Jones | SG Devin Vassell | PF Julian Champagnie | SF Jeremy Sochan | C Victor Wembanyama

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 39 games this season, the Spurs are 3-0 as favorites, 4-32 as underdogs, 9-11 ATS away, and 8-11-1 over/under away. The Celtics are 30-8 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 12-7 ATS at home, and 11-8 over/under at home. Boston is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games played in January.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Spurs to cover the spread, and the point total will go over 238.5. The C’s are 2-9 ATS in their past 11 games when playing at home against San Antonio. As bad as the Spurs are, they can cover at TD Garden.

Pick the Celtics to win! San Antonio is 2-16 in its previous 18 meetings with Eastern Conference opponents. Unless Boston has a mental breakdown, there’s really no logical reason for the C’s not to improve to 20-0 at home. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.