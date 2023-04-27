Tonight, the Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics-Hawks matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as a seven-point road favorite. Boston is 26-17 away, whereas Atlanta is 25-18 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Hawks Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds | NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6

Celtics vs. Hawks Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6

On Thursday, the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics take on the No.7-seeded Atlanta Hawks inside State Farm Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston has a 3-2 series lead over Atlanta in this first-round matchup. However, the Celtics are coming off a disappointing 119-117 Game 5 loss at home.

Hawks guard Trae Young finished with 38 points and drained a go-ahead 3-pointer from outside the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help Atlanta complete a late comeback. The Hawks are now 19-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

“I just had to trust in what I’ve done my whole life and shoot it with confidence,” Young said after the win. The two-time All-Star has recorded 60 fourth-quarter points in this series.

Do the Hawks now have a leg up on Boston in this series? Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led his team in scoring with 35 points in Game 5. Jayson Tatum ended his night with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 75% chance of winning tonight. The Celtics should win Game 6 and cover the spread. However, Atlanta has made this series interesting. The Hawks could very well force a Game 7.

Celtics vs. Hawks Injuries | Game 6 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SF Danilo Gallinari (ACL tear; out indefinitely)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

PG Dejounte Murray (suspension served; probable)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 6

Boston is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

The Celtics are 6-2 in their past eight contests as well.

Not to mention, the C’s are 8-4 in their previous 12 road meetings versus Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents.

The point total has gone over in Atlanta’s past five home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in eight of the Hawks’ previous 11 contests.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Derrick White | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG Dejounte Murray | PF John Collins | SF De’Andre Hunter | C Clint Capela

Celtics vs. Hawks Picks | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round

For other betting statistics, Boston is 54-23 as a favorite, 5-4 as an underdog, 18-24-1 over/under away, and 22-20-1-24 ATS away. Atlanta is 29-19 as a favorite, 15-24 as underdogs, 24-19 over/under at home, and 19-23-1 ATS at home. The Hawks are 5-0 in their last five games played on a Thursday.

Are the Celtics playing down to their competition in this series? Absolutely. Boston is struggling against a seventh-seeded team. Having said that, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 232.

Pick the Celtics to win! Boston hasn’t suffered back-to-back losses this season since losing 131-129 in double-overtime to the New York Knicks on March 5. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

