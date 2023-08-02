Celtics waive forward Justin Champagnie, save $50,000

The Boston Celtics have waived forward Justin Champagnie, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Champagnie would have been guaranteed $50,000 if he was on the roster past Tuesday.

Therefore, the Celtics elected to waive him instead. His $1,927,896 salary is non-guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. About $350,000 would have been fully guaranteed on opening night.

Champagnie, 22, went undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 and signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. He made 36 appearances off the bench with Toronto in his rookie 2021-22 season.

The New York native averaged 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 7.8 minutes per game while shooting 46.3% from the floor, 35.7% beyond the arc, and a perfect 100% at the foul line.

The Boston Celtics have waived G/F Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie was signed to a multiyear deal out of the NBA G League late last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2023



In Toronto’s 129-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 4, 2022, the forward recorded a career-high 14 points, three boards, and one block in 13 minutes off the bench. He also finished 5-of-6 (83.3%) shooting from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

Champagnie then made only three appearances with the Raptors in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 6.8 minutes per game. During his sophomore season, the wing also shot 33.3% from the field and 20% from downtown.

Boston Celtics waive third-year forward Justin Champagnie, now have two open roster spots ahead of training camp

On Dec. 29, 2022, the Raptors waived the former Panther. Justin Champagnie signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract with the Celtics on Apr. 7, 2023. The forward averaged 2.5 points, 2.0 boards, 1.5 assists, and 11.5 minutes in two games with Boston.

In the Celtics’ 120-114 regular-season finale win against the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 9, the Pittsburgh product posted season highs of five points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench.

While with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G-League affiliate, he averaged 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 18.2 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 52% from the floor.

Can confirm @ShamsCharania report that Celtics have waived Justin Champagnie. He would have had $50,000 of his deal guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. C’s now have had 2 open roster spots. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 1, 2023



During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, Champagnie averaged 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds with the Celtics. However, his efficiency was less than spectacular, shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.4% from deep.

Boston now has two open roster spots with training camp less than two months away. Guards J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb occupy two of the Celtics’ three two-way slots.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players NBA teams can sign increased from two to three.

