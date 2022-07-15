Cincinnati Bengals Pen Ohio Sports Betting Deal with Betfred USA

Following the Cincinnati Bengals applying for a sports betting licence in Ohio, the Ohio-based NFL franchise has entered a partnership with Betfred USA which will see the operator become the team’s official sports betting partner.

Betfred USA has plans to launch a mobile sports betting application in the state of Ohio, pending regulatory approval from the operator before the official launch of legal sports betting on 1st January 2023.

As mentioned in the Bengals’ application for a sports betting licence, it will see the NFL team become a type-A sports gaming proprietor, allowing it to offer an online/mobile sports betting product, of which will need to then be partnered with a traditional ‘operator’ who must go through separate licensing channels.

Chief Marketing Officer of the Bengals said: “The Bengals continue to look for exciting new ways to enhance the fan experience and this partnership will provide additional opportunities to engage with our fans,”. He continued: “We look forward to working with Betfred to create fun, fan-focused activations that add to the excitement on game day.”

Betfred Group chief operating officer Mark Stebbings commented in a release: “This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Bengals as we continue to expand Betfred across the US and into Ohio with the launch of sports betting in the near future”.

He added: “The Bengals are a premier franchise with a passionate fanbase and a history of innovation that aligns with our brand.

We look forward to engaging with fans across the state as we introduce them to unique betting promotions and content throughout the year.”

The partnership promises promotions, free-to-play gaming opportunities (ideal for building a database) as well as fan engagement activations at match day games.

This sports/operator cooperation is likely one of the first that will appear in the space over coming weeks/months as different states regulate and legalize in different manners.