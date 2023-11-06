The Los Angeles Clippers plan to convert two-way guard Joshua Primo’s deal into to a standard contract and are bringing back guard Xavier Moon on a two-way deal, according to reports.

Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. At 18 years and 217 days old, he was the youngest player drafted by San Antonio since joining the league in 1976.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold sixth-best odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Clippers are planning to convert two-way guard Josh Primo on a standard NBA contract and sign guard Xavier Moon to a two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/poMYZ1vhJ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2023



During his rookie 2021-22 season, he made 16 starts in 50 games. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Plus, he shot 37.4% from the field and 30.7% beyond the arc.

Last season, Primo made only four appearances off the bench. The Alabama product averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while also shooting 34.6% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range.

On Sept. 29, 2023, the NBA issued Joshua Primo a suspension for allegedly exposing himself to women. An investigation revealed that he had “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior” last fall.

“The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with relevant experts. Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women,” the NBA said in the official statement.

Primo signed a two-way contract with the Clippers just hours after receiving the suspension.

In October 2022, the Spurs exercised Primo’s $4.34 million team option for the 2023-24 season. It was part of the four-year, $18.42 million contract he signed with the club in August 2021.

Clippers had two weeks from the James Harden trade to add a 14th player on a standard contract. That gets done by converting Josh Primo’s deal from a two-way. And Xavier Moon gets back into the NBA on a two-way, which is good because LA likes him quite a bit. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 6, 2023



Xavier Moon, 28, went undrafted out of Morehead State University in 2017. The 6-foot-2 guard has played international ball for ALM Évreux Basket (2017-18), Albany Patroons (2018), London Lightning (2018-19, 2019-20), Edmonton Stingers (2019-21), and Maccabi Hod HaSharon (2020-21).

In October 2021, Moon signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers’ G League affiliate. Agua Caliente is now known as the Ontario Clippers. In 14 games of the 2021-22 G League season, he averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Moon excelled with Clips’ G League affiliate

On Dec. 26, 2021, Moon signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The undrafted guard made his first NBA career appearance in the Clippers’ 124-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27.

Los Angeles then signed Moon to a second 10-day contract. In 10 games off the bench in the 2021-22 NBA season, he averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 boards, 2.4 assists, and 13.7 minutes per game.

Furthermore, in the Clippers’ 138-88 regular-season finale win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 10, 2022, the guard recorded career highs of 17 points and seven assists in 27 minutes as a reserve.

In March 2023, Xavier Moon signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles. He averaged 1.8 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.0 minutes per game in four appearances off the bench.

While with the G League’s Ontario Clippers last season, Moon made 20 starts in 29 games. The guard logged 22 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 32.8 minutes per contest. He was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Moon finished fourth in points (638), seventh in steals (30), 10th in blocks (35), second in field goal percentage (51.9%), second in field goals (250), and eighth in offensive rating (114.8).