Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Bobby Portis Jr. from Milwaukee are named NBA Players of the Week

The best players for the last week of the 2022/23 regular season have been announced. LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was considered the best in the Western Conference, just as Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. had the strongest case in the East, receiving the NBA Players of the Week award for Week 25.

Let’s start with the Kawhi’s impressive 3-0 record with his team this final week of the season, having beat great teams like the Lakers, their city rivals, and Phoenix, who are their next opponents in the first round of playoffs.

The Klaw.

The Fun Guy. The Western Conference Player of the Week, Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/dYXiQTcwXu — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 10, 2023

During the week, the foward averaged 25.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor, 38.9% from beyond the arc, and 84.2% from free-throws.

The Clippers star dropped 25 points in one of the most exciting contests between both Los Angeles squads in recent years, also adding 4 assists and 7 rebounds, overcoming his own 4,000-career rebound record.

When asked what’s the secret behind his constant display of superiority over their purple and gold opponents he simply said: “Just discipline, I train for these moments. Whatever is needed from me I’ll do it.”

After defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 136 to 125 last Saturday, they headed to Phoenix to clash with the Suns for the 82nd game of regular season. Against what many believed would be a strong win for the Arizona side, Kawhi led the Clippers to a 5-point margin victory.

Leonard not only hit 25 points again and nade out 6 assists to his teammates, he logged a season-high 15 rebounds, proving just why he’s a seven-time NBA All-Defensive team member. The LA foward has been one of two players who averaged at least 20 points per match this season, while shooting efficiently over 50% from field goal attempts and 40% from three-pointers.

The 31-year-old earned his second Player of the Week award with the Los Angeles squad, and his eighth throughout his already veteran career.

Portis Jr. takes home his first Player of the Week honors in his career

This was the first time that Bobby Portis Jr. ever recieved an award for being the best player of the week in his conference, and defintely worthy of the honor after he averaged 20.7 points and 12.3 rebounds as he won three out of their last four contests.

The foward, who scored 44.7% of his shots from the field and 59.1% from beyond the arc, started the week dropping 19 points and with 20 rebounds in his team’s triumph over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Take a look at his highlights from this match in Washington:

The following day the Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls with 27 more points to his name, hitting a season-high three-pointers made and dominated the air with 13 more rebounds that night.

Milwaukee, who are the best record (58-24) in the entire league this season, and will now have to wait for the Play-in Tournament to end to finally know who’ll be their next opponents.

According to most of our recommended sport betting sites, the Bucks remain as the team with highest odds (+275) to conquer the title this year, followed closely by the Boston Celtics.