Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 14)

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors (26-25, 28-23 ATS) host the Los Angeles Clippers (35-17, 28-24 ATS) in the fourth meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Clippers vs Warriors matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Warriors as 3-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Clippers vs. Warriors Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 🕙 What time is Clippers vs. Warriors Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Clippers vs. Warriors Game: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports San Diego, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Bay Area

Bally Sports San Diego, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Bay Area 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Clippers +3 (-105) | Warriors -3 (-115)

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds

Clippers vs. Warriors Predictions

The Clippers are 7-3 against Pacific Division opponents this season. This is the fourth meeting between the Clippers and Warriors this season. Los Angeles won 121-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 15. The Clips are 2-1 against Golden State in their past three meetings.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Los Angeles is also 7-3 in its last 10 contests, averaging 118.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.9 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Warriors enter this Western Conference matchup on a five-game win streak. The Dubs are 4-8 against the rest of their division. Stephen Curry is averaging 28 points on 46.4% shooting for Golden State.

Just like the Clippers, Golden State is 7-3 in its past 10 games, averaging 126 points, 49.2 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.0 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor. The Dubs have a 12-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 54.3% chance of defeating the Clippers. Since P.J. Tucker (undisclosed), Kawhi Leonard (shoulder), and Bones Hyland (undisclosed) are out, Golden State should win at home. The Warriors are only without Chris Paul (hand).

Clippers vs. Warriors Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

PF P.J. Tucker (undisclosed; downgraded to out) | SF Kawhi Leonard (shoulder; downgraded to out) | PG Bones Hyland (undisclosed; downgraded to out) | PF Moussa Diabate (hand; out indefinitely)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Chris Paul (hand; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Clippers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Los Angeles is 10-3 in its past 13 contests.

Next, the Clips are 6-1 in their previous seven road games.

As for the Warriors, they’re 5-0 in their last five contests.

Golden State is 6-0 at home in its past six matchups with Los Angeles.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in the Dubs’ previous five games.

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG James Harden | SG Terance Mann | PF Paul George | SF Amir Coffey | C Ivica Zubac

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Draymond Green | SF Andrew Wiggins | C Jonathan Kuminga

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 52 games, the Clippers are 34-9 as favorites, 1-8 as underdogs, 14-12 ATS away, and 11-15 over/under away. The Warriors are 20-10 as favorites, 6-15 as underdogs, 12-15 ATS at home, and 17-10 over/under at home. Golden State is just 1-5 in its last six matchups with a Pacific Division opponent.

However, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Warriors will win, cover the spread, and the point total is expected to go over 236. The Clippers are without Tucker, Leonard, and Hyland. As long as Curry and Klay Thompson stay healthy, the Dubs could make this interesting.

Pick the Warriors to win! The point total has gone over in eight of Golden State’s past 12 games played on a Wednesday. Plus, the Dubs have covered the spread in each of their last five contests. It should be noted that Los Angeles is winless in its previous six road games against the Warriors.

If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.