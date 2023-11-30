Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 30)

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors (8-10, 7-11 ATS) host the Los Angeles Clippers (8-9, 7-10 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Clippers vs Warriors matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Warriors as 5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Clippers vs. Warriors Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

🕙 What time is Clippers vs. Warriors Game: 10 p.m. ET

🏟 Where is Clippers vs. Warriors Game: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Clippers +5 (-105) | Warriors -5 (-115)

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds

Clippers vs. Warriors Predictions

The Clippers enter this matchup on a three-game road winning streak. Los Angeles is 1-1 against its divisional opponents. The Clips also rank seventh in the Western Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game.

Paul George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Plus, the Clippers are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles is averaging 112.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 2-3 against the rest of their division. Stephen Curry is averaging 29.7 points and 4.1 assists. Golden State leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.7 boards. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 8.9 rebounds.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 58.9% chance of defeating Oklahoma City. Keep in mind, Golden State is without Gary Payton II (calf), Chris Paul: out (leg), and Usman Garuba (finger).

Since the Clippers are winless in their last five road games at Chase Center, taking the Dubs to edge this one out seems to be the most logical prediction. L.A. is 3-8 in its past 11 road games as well.

Clippers vs. Warriors Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

C Mason Plumlee (MCL; out indefinitely) | SF Norman Powell (leg; doubtful) | SG Brandon Boston Jr. (quad; out indefinitely)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Chris Paul (leg; downgraded to out) | SG Gary Payton II (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Usman Garuba (finger; downgraded to out)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Clippers are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games.

Los Angeles is 5-2 SU in its past seven contests.

Not to mention, the point total has gone under in seven of the Clips’ previous nine games.

As for the Warriors, they’re 1-5 ATS in their last six contests.

Golden State is 5-0 SU at home in its past five matchups with the Clippers.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in five of the Dubs’ previous six games.

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG James Harden | SG Terance Mann | PF Paul George | SF Kawhi Leonard | C Ivica Zubac

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Draymond Green | SF Andrew Wiggins | C Kevon Looney

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 17 games, the Clippers are 8-5 as favorites, 0-4 as underdogs, 3-6 ATS away, and 4-5 over/under away. On the other side, the Warriors are 6-4 as favorites, 2-6 as underdogs, 1-8 ATS at home, and 5-4 over/under at home. Golden State is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games at home.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Warriors to win, Los Angeles to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 228. Although the Clips have won three straight road games, the Warriors have a healthy Curry and Thompson.

Pick the Warriors to win! There’s no doubt that Los Angeles’ 3-6 away record makes this matchup interesting, considering Golden State is also 3-6 at home this season. L.A. will keep it close, but the Dubs should still win. At least the Warriors are a proven team.

