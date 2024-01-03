We focus on an A-10 Opener tonight between two formidable squads.

We’re on a nice little run here as we’ve won our last three plays. We’re moving into conference play and we have one play on the college hardwood for you tonight!

George Mason (11-2) @ La Salle (9-4) | ESPN+ | 6:30pm

Betting Trends

George Mason has a 3-3 record against the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

George Mason has hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a set total (53.8%).

The 75.3 points per game the Patriots put up are just 3.5 more points than the Explorers allow (71.8).

George Mason is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 71.8 points.

La Salle is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

La Salle has a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

La Salle’s games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times (61.5%).

Seven of George Mason’s games this season have gone over Wednesday’s total of 139.5 points.

This season, eight of La Salle’s games have ended with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.

The point total for this matchup of 141.5 is 15.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for George Mason (75.3) and La Salle (77.8).

The 137.5 points per game these two teams allow to opponents combined this season are 2.0 less than the 139.5-point total in this contest.

On average, George Mason has had a 141.0-point over/under in its games this season, 1.5 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) enter the matchup as 3.5-point favorites, aiming to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) at Tom Gola Arena on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The game is scheduled to air at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

GMU Is Rolling

Under the leadership of new head coach Tony Skinn, who took over from Kim English, the Patriots are looking to build on their recent successes. Skinn, a former star for the Patriots under Jim Larranaga, inherits a program that showed promise under English, boasting a 20-13 record last season, including an 11-7 conference performance.

Keyshawn Hall, a 6-7 sophomore transfer from UNLV, has been a driving force for the Patriots, averaging an impressive 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds on 48.1% shooting (34.4% from three-point range). The addition of junior Darrius Maddox, a 6-5 wing transfer from Virginia Tech, has also been impactful, contributing 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting at 43.8% overall and an impressive 41.5% from beyond the arc.

George Mason’s strength lies in their robust defense, holding opponents to 37.7% shooting from the field. However, they have faced challenges in defending the three-point shot, allowing opponents to shoot at a 34.1% clip from long range.

As the Patriots set their sights on the Atlantic 10 (A-10) conference play, this matchup against La Salle provides an opportunity to solidify their position as a competitive force in the league. With a mix of experienced transfers and emerging talents, George Mason looks to continue their winning ways and make a statement in the A-10 conference under the guidance of Coach Skinn.

Looking At La Salle

La Salle had enjoyed a seven-game winning streak at home before facing a setback against Howard last Saturday, losing 71-66 on December 30. In that game, the Explorers struggled with their shooting, posting a 37.7% field goal percentage and connecting on only 29% (8-of-28) of their attempts from long range. Khalil Brantley led the team with 17 points and five steals, while Anwar Gill contributed 15 points and four steals. Despite facing formidable opponents like Miami and Duke, La Salle’s strength of schedule ranks 348th.

The team, led by veteran coach Fran Dunphy with over 600 career victories, possesses talent despite the recent loss. Khalil Brantley, a 6-1 guard, has been their standout performer, averaging 16.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 40.7% shooting (32.2% from three-point range). Senior Jhamir Brickus, a 5-11 guard, adds 14.2 points and 5.2 assists on efficient shooting at 46.5%, including an impressive 43.3% from beyond the arc.

While La Salle faced a setback in their last outing, they remain a team with talent and potential, especially with key contributors like Brantley and Brickus leading the charge. As they prepare to face George Mason, the Explorers will be eager to rebound at home and showcase their capabilities in Atlantic 10 conference play.

For me, this is a contrarian play with a public, road-favorite, fade. Currently, 60% of tickets sit on GMU at -3.5, but 60% of the handle is on La Salle. This is some pros vs Joe’s territory. I like this GMU squad, but I think they struggle to cover the number tonight.