College Basketball
College Basketball: Midseason Report – Best & Worst Teams Against the Spread and Total
We’re just about at the halfway point of the college basketball season. We’re jumping into which teams have been the most and least reliable against the spread and total so far this year.
As the old saying goes, good teams win, and great teams cover. So technically, this is a list comprised of some of the best and worst teams in the country so far this year in college hoops. We’re also looking at the best and worst under teams as well as the best teams against the spread against ranked opponents, and the best teams ATS in conference play. It’s a lot of data, but can be super helpful!
Worst Teams ATS
|TEAM
|ATS RECORD
|COVER %
|MOV
|ATS +/-
|Arkansas
|5-13-0
|27.8%
|0.1
|-6.8
|Texas
|5-13-0
|27.8%
|9.8
|-3.4
|IUPUI
|5-13-0
|27.8%
|-10.9
|-5.4
|SE Missouri
|4-11-0
|26.7%
|-4.6
|-6.2
|UTEP
|4-11-1
|26.7%
|5.7
|-3.1
|Detroit
|5-15
|25.0%
|-17.6
|-6.6
|Stonehill
|5-15
|25.0%
|-14.9
|-3.8
|Ark Pine Bluff
|3-10
|23.1%
|-2.2
|-2.9
|Missouri
|4-14-0
|22.2%
|.9
|-4.8
|Old Dominion
|4-14-0
|22.2%
|-5.2
|-3.5
|Middle Tennessee
|3-14-0
|17.7%
|-4.1
|-7.4
|Pacific
|3-15-0
|16.7%
|-10.2
|-8.5
Best Teams ATS
Against the Spread Conference Records
|TEAM
|ATS RECORD
|COVER %
|MOV
|ATS +/-
|WI-Green Bay
|9-1-0
|90.0%
|5.1
|+8.3
|Drake
|7-1-0
|87.5%
|16.1
|+7.5
|N Kentucky
|7-2-0
|77.8%
|6.8
|+4.5
|UC Davis
|7-1-0
|87.5%
|10.9
|+9.6
|Florida St
|6-1-0
|85.7%
|2.6
|+5.1
|Indiana St
|6-2-0
|75.0%
|14.0
|+7.9
|Morehead St
|6-1-0
|85.7%
|13.7
|+5.4
|Notre Dame
|6-1-0
|85.7%
|-1.0
|+7.6
|St Peters
|6-1-0
|85.7%
|5.7
|+5.6
|TX-Arlington
|6-2-0
|75.0%
|1.6
|+2.0
|TX-Pan Am
|6-2-0
|75.0%
|-4.3
|+4.2
|UCSD
|6-1-0
|85.7%
|10.1
|+7.7
|Valparaiso
|6-2-0
|75.0%
|-6.8
|+3.6
|W Michigan
|6-0-0
|100.0%
|0.8
|+6.2
|Youngs St
|6-3-0
|66.7%
|10.6
|+6.4
|Arizona St
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|2.6
|+5.1
|Auburn
|5-0-0
|100.0%
|19.2
|+10.0
|Bradley
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|14.3
|+7.9
|Drexel
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|16.9
|+8.5
|E Kentucky
|5-0-0
|100.0%
|12.4
|+7.4
|E Washingtn
|5-0-0
|100.0%
|19.0
|+15.0
|Fairfield
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|7.3
|+6.2
|Georgia
|5-0-0
|100.0%
|1.4
|+7.6
|Illinois
|5-1-1
|83.3%
|10.7
|+8.0
|James Mad
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|11.6
|+1.3
|Lafayette
|5-1-0
|83.3%
|6.8
|+8.1
|Minnesota
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|-3.6
|+1.0
|Murray St
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|7.1
|+8.7
|N Carolina
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|15.1
|+7.1
|N Florida
|5-0-0
|100.0%
|10.4
|+12.2
|NC A&T
|5-1-0
|83.3%
|1.2
|+6.5
|Niagara
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|4.8
|+5.9
|Penn St
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|-7.1
|+0.8
|Providence
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|4.0
|+3.9
|Quinnipiac
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|5.0
|+2.9
|Richmond
|5-0-0
|100.0%
|5.4
|+6.8
|S Illinois
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|-1.8
|-2.4
|S Mississippi
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|-2.0
|-1.2
|Samford
|5-1-0
|83.3%
|14.8
|+5.6
|Santa Clara
|5-1-0
|83.3%
|4.7
|+3.3
|Seton Hall
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|3.0
|+5.9
|St Johns
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|2.8
|+2.7
|Troy
|5-2-0
|71.4%
|7.4
|+5.7
|U Mass
|5-1-0
|83.3%
|5.3
|+4.9
|UCLA
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|-6.4
|-3.9
|Utah Valley
|5-3-0
|62.5%
|-0.4
|-0.8
|Wisconsin
|5-1-1
|83.3%
|9.6
|+5.6
|Wright St
|5-4-0
|55.6%
|5.8
|-0.2
|Akron
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|12.7
|+4.1
|American
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|7.3
|+5.3
|App State
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|11.6
|+5.1
|Boise St
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|4.2
|+4.2
|Bryant
|4-0-0
|100.0%
|11.5
|+7.8
|Bucknell
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|2.0
|+4.8
|Cal Baptist
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|7.0
|+4.4
|Cal St Nrdge
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-3.7
|-2.6
|California
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|-2.4
|+2.2
|Campbell
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|-4.8
|+0.3
|Central Conn
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|8.2
|+2.9
|Central Mich
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|2.7
|+8.3
|Charlotte
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|3.3
|+3.3
|Chattanooga
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|8.8
|+6.4
|Colgate
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|10.2
|+0.2
|Connecticut
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|7.3
|-3.1
|CS Bakersfld
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-2.1
|+2.9
|F Dickinson
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|1.8
|0.0
|GA Southern
|4-2-1
|66.7%
|-1.6
|+3.4
|Georgetown
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-10.3
|+0.1
|Georgia St
|4-2-1
|66.7%
|2.9
|+2.7
|Gonzaga
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|23.8
|+7.1
|Grambling St
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|8.8
|+8.0
|Indiana
|4-3-1
|57.1%
|-3.1
|+0.7
|IUPUI
|4-6-0
|40.0%
|-13.9
|-3.3
|Kansas St
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|9.2
|+7.0
|Le Moyne
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|7.8
|+10.3
|Louisville
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-11.7
|+2.4
|Loyola-Chi
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|3.0
|+2.9
|Marquette
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|3.4
|-3.3
|Miami (OH)
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|4.5
|+5.7
|Monmouth
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|1.2
|+4.2
|N Iowa
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|0.3
|-2.4
|NC-Asheville
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|7.2
|+5.7
|NC-Grnsboro
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|10.5
|+6.5
|Neb Omaha
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|3.0
|+3.8
|Nebraska
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|-0.6
|+1.2
|New Mexico
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|8.2
|+2.3
|NW State
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|5.4
|+12.5
|Oakland
|4-5-0
|44.4%
|3.8
|-0.6
|Oregon
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|1.1
|+1.3
|Oregon St
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-9.9
|+1.1
|Presbyterian
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|-6.0
|-0.4
|Purdue
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|8.8
|-0.9
|Rob Morris
|4-5-0
|44.4%
|-1.1
|-0.3
|S Indiana
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-2.7
|+0.8
|S Methodist
|4-0-1
|100.0%
|13.2
|+7.1
|S Utah
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-10.4
|-4.6
|Sacred Hrt
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|6.8
|+3.3
|Siena
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-9.6
|-3.5
|Stanford
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|1.6
|+2.6
|Stony Brook
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|-1.0
|+3.5
|TN State
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|4.0
|+1.4
|Towson
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|5.7
|+5.5
|Tulane
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|0.8
|+1.5
|TX A&M-CC
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|8.8
|+4.4
|UC Riverside
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|-3.8
|-2.5
|UCF
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|-6.8
|+1.9
|UNLV
|4-1-0
|80.0%
|-0.2
|+4.7
|USC
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|-6.3
|-4.8
|Utah St
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|11.0
|+5.7
|Utah Tech
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|-4.3
|+3.1
|UTSA
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|-7.8
|+2.3
|Villanova
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|5.7
|+2.7
|Virginia
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|0.9
|-4.2
|W Carolina
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|5.3
|+3.3
|W Illinois
|4-2-0
|66.7%
|6.2
|+5.2
|Wake Forest
|4-2-1
|66.7%
|9.3
|+4.6
|Washington
|4-4-0
|50.0%
|-1.1
|-1.3
|Xavier
|4-3-0
|57.1%
|4.9
|+4.6
|Alabama
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|7.2
|+0.6
|Arizona
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|12.1
|-1.9
|Arkansas St
|3-3-1
|50.0%
|5.7
|+1.6
|Army
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-4.8
|-3.0
|Ball St
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-3.5
|-0.5
|Baylor
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|2.2
|-0.1
|Belmont
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|-2.0
|+0.5
|Beth-Cook
|3-1-0
|75.0%
|5.0
|+2.5
|Bowling Grn
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|2.0
|+0.3
|Central Ark
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-6.2
|+1.9
|Charl South
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-3.2
|+6.1
|Cincinnati
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|1.4
|+2.4
|Clemson
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-1.4
|-5.6
|Coastal Car
|3-3-1
|50.0%
|-8.6
|-1.5
|Colorado
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|2.0
|-3.8
|Creighton
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|4.4
|-1.4
|CS Fullerton
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-5.3
|+0.1
|Dayton
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|13.2
|+5.9
|Delaware
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|1.2
|-0.3
|Denver
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|5.0
|+5.9
|Detroit
|3-6-0
|33.3%
|-18.1
|-10.7
|E Carolina
|3-2-1
|60.0%
|-3.2
|+1.0
|E Illinois
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-3.2
|+2.3
|Fla Gulf Cst
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|1.6
|+0.3
|Florida Intl
|3-1-0
|75.0%
|-0.5
|+3.1
|Furman
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|6.7
|+1.2
|GA Tech
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-4.7
|+0.9
|Gard-Webb
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|1.2
|-0.8
|Geo Mason
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|2.0
|-1.2
|Geo Wshgtn
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-0.2
|+2.6
|Hsn Christian
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-5.2
|+2.5
|Idaho St
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-3.2
|-0.9
|Illinois St
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|-5.4
|-1.8
|Iona
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|2.6
|-2.6
|Iowa
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-2.6
|-0.6
|Iowa St
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|1.2
|+1.4
|IPFW
|3-6-0
|33.3%
|4.6
|+0.3
|Jackson St
|3-1-0
|75.0%
|4.3
|-1.0
|Kentucky
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|6.4
|+1.4
|LA Tech
|3-1-0
|75.0%
|6.3
|+1.5
|Lamar
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|3.6
|+1.5
|Lehigh
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-1.0
|-3.0
|Lg Beach St
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-0.9
|-4.5
|Lipscomb
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|3.2
|-2.9
|Louisiana
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|2.1
|+2.4
|Loyola Mymt
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-1.4
|-0.6
|Marist
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-0.9
|-1.6
|Marshall
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-1.7
|-3.7
|Maryland
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|-1.5
|-0.1
|Maryland BC
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-4.8
|+4.3
|Mass Lowell
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|12.0
|+4.3
|Mercer
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-3.8
|+0.3
|Miami
|3-3-1
|50.0%
|0.7
|-2.9
|Michigan St
|3-4-1
|42.9%
|3.0
|-2.8
|Montana
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|5.0
|+0.4
|Montana St
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|2.8
|+5.7
|Mt St Marys
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|2.7
|+0.4
|N Colorado
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|8.6
|+5.0
|N Hampshire
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-0.6
|-2.4
|NC State
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|2.6
|+0.5
|NC-Wilmgton
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|3.5
|-0.4
|North Dakota
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-4.2
|-1.8
|North Texas
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|6.6
|+3.8
|Northeastrn
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-2.0
|-3.8
|Northwestern
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-2.7
|-0.1
|Ohio
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|4.3
|-1.5
|Oklahoma
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|1.0
|+1.0
|Queens
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-7.2
|-4.4
|Rhode Island
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-9.6
|-2.9
|Rider
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-3.4
|-5.2
|Rutgers
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-8.3
|-4.5
|S Alabama
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-7.6
|-4.9
|S Carolina
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-2.2
|+0.8
|S Dakota St
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|4.4
|-1.6
|S Florida
|3-0-2
|100.0%
|3.4
|+3.4
|Sam Hous St
|3-1-0
|75.0%
|0.3
|+3.5
|San Diego St
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|5.7
|-0.8
|San Francisco
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|10.0
|-1.5
|San Jose St
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-2.8
|+2.1
|SC Upstate
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|-7.6
|-1.8
|SE Missouri
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-6.0
|-1.8
|Seattle
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|2.4
|-0.8
|SIU Edward
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|3.3
|-0.3
|Southern
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|3.6
|-0.3
|St Marys
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|19.8
|+10.5
|St. Thomas
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|11.0
|+9.1
|Syracuse
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-6.6
|-1.6
|Tarleton St
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-3.1
|-2.6
|Tennessee
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|13.2
|+5.8
|Texas Tech
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|2.6
|+3.4
|TN Martin
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|-0.8
|-2.3
|TX A&M-Com
|3-1-0
|75.0%
|0.8
|+3.4
|TX Christian
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|0.6
|+1.6
|TX Southern
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|7.0
|+3.4
|UAB
|3-1-1
|75.0%
|3.0
|+2.7
|UC Irvine
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|8.0
|+0.4
|UCSB
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|2.6
|-1.4
|UL Monroe
|3-4-0
|42.9%
|-9.9
|-1.7
|Utah
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|8.3
|+2.7
|VCU
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|4.2
|-1.1
|W Kentucky
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|0.2
|+1.2
|Wagner
|3-2-0
|60.0%
|4.8
|+3.8
|Wash State
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|-1.0
|+1.4
|Weber St
|3-3-0
|50.0%
|11.3
|+3.0
|WI-Milwkee
|3-5-0
|37.5%
|-0.9
|-0.8
|Yale
|3-0-0
|100.0%
|18.0
|+7.2
|Abl Christian
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-5.7
|-2.5
|Air Force
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-14.4
|-5.4
|Alab A&M
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-3.8
|-2.4
|Alabama St
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|4.6
|+0.7
|Albany
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|-1.0
|-1.0
|Alcorn St
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|-4.5
|-2.4
|AR Lit Rock
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|0.2
|-1.8
|Austin Peay
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|3.6
|+4.2
|Boston U
|2-3-1
|40.0%
|-6.0
|-6.2
|Brown
|2-1-0
|66.7%
|-3.0
|+2.0
|Buffalo
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-8.4
|-2.8
|Cleveland St
|2-7-0
|22.2%
|-1.7
|-4.3
|Col Charlestn
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|5.7
|-1.4
|Coppin St
|2-1-0
|66.7%
|-0.7
|+4.7
|Cornell
|2-1-0
|66.7%
|10.0
|+2.2
|DePaul
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-24.4
|-10.1
|Duke
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|7.8
|-4.9
|E Michigan
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-10.8
|-4.9
|E Tenn St
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-6.2
|-3.6
|Evansville
|2-6-0
|25.0%
|-17.3
|-10.3
|Florida
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-1.0
|-2.3
|Fordham
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-1.4
|+0.3
|Fresno St
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-12.2
|-5.0
|Grd Canyon
|2-6-0
|25.0%
|11.3
|-0.6
|Hampton
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-14.6
|-7.2
|Hawaii
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-2.6
|-4.2
|High Point
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|7.6
|+0.6
|Holy Cross
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-4.7
|+0.3
|Houston
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|13.4
|+2.2
|Jksnville St
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|-2.8
|+1.3
|Kansas
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|5.4
|-2.4
|Kansas City
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-3.2
|-1.0
|Kent St
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-2.8
|-9.1
|LIU
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-8.4
|-2.5
|LSU
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|2.6
|+5.8
|Maine
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|-2.8
|-3.0
|Manhattan
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-11.0
|-4.4
|Maryland ES
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|-4.3
|-0.6
|Merrimack
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|6.2
|+0.3
|Michigan
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-2.1
|-2.6
|Miss Val St
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-14.0
|-2.7
|Mississippi
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-5.4
|-1.4
|Missouri St
|2-6-0
|25.0%
|-9.8
|-10.2
|Morgan St
|2-1-0
|66.7%
|-3.3
|-2.0
|N Alabama
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-1.6
|-2.1
|N Arizona
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-11.8
|-6.7
|N Dakota St
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-3.0
|-4.5
|N Mex State
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|3.3
|+0.6
|NC Central
|2-1-0
|66.7%
|6.0
|+3.5
|New Orleans
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-5.4
|-6.2
|Norfolk St
|2-1-0
|66.7%
|3.0
|+2.5
|Oral Roberts
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-3.7
|-6.0
|Pepperdine
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-7.2
|-3.8
|Pittsburgh
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-6.6
|-5.7
|Portland St
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-13.3
|-13.6
|Princeton
|2-1-0
|66.7%
|19.0
|+4.8
|Radford
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-2.0
|-2.6
|Rice
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-7.8
|-5.7
|Sac State
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-6.0
|-0.8
|Saint Louis
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-9.0
|-2.6
|SE Louisiana
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-6.0
|-3.9
|South Dakota
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-8.4
|-3.1
|St Bonavent
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|4.0
|+1.4
|Ste F Austin
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|4.4
|-2.4
|Stetson
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-1.4
|-3.4
|Texas A&M
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-3.6
|-6.2
|Texas St
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-6.3
|-5.0
|TN Tech
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-7.7
|-4.3
|Toledo
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|6.7
|+0.2
|Tulsa
|2-3-1
|40.0%
|-4.5
|+0.8
|TX El Paso
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|1.5
|+0.8
|VA Tech
|2-5-0
|28.6%
|-1.4
|-1.6
|Vanderbilt
|2-2-1
|50.0%
|-10.4
|+0.7
|Vermont
|2-2-0
|50.0%
|13.3
|+0.6
|VMI
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-23.8
|-9.5
|W Virginia
|2-3-0
|40.0%
|-10.6
|-0.5
|Winthrop
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|2.3
|-1.3
|Wm & Mary
|2-4-0
|33.3%
|-4.5
|-5.0
|Ark Pine Bl
|1-3-0
|25.0%
|-1.8
|-1.9
|Arkansas
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-15.2
|-12.9
|Boston Col
|1-6-0
|14.3%
|-4.4
|-2.4
|Butler
|1-7-0
|12.5%
|-2.8
|-2.3
|BYU
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-1.4
|-4.0
|Cal Poly
|1-6-0
|14.3%
|-14.7
|-6.2
|Canisius
|1-7-0
|12.5%
|-4.3
|-4.6
|Citadel
|1-4-1
|20.0%
|-8.8
|-4.6
|Colorado St
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|1.6
|-3.7
|Columbia
|1-2-0
|33.3%
|-13.0
|-0.8
|Davidson
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-3.4
|-3.0
|Delaware St
|1-2-0
|33.3%
|6.0
|-1.7
|Duquesne
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-7.6
|-7.4
|Elon
|1-5-0
|16.7%
|-8.5
|-2.9
|Florida A&M
|1-3-0
|25.0%
|-9.0
|-4.3
|Harvard
|1-2-0
|33.3%
|-8.0
|-3.5
|Idaho
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-10.2
|-4.6
|Incar Word
|1-3-0
|25.0%
|-16.5
|-11.4
|Jacksonville
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-7.2
|-3.3
|Kennesaw St
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|3.8
|-1.4
|La Salle
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-10.4
|-3.6
|Liberty
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|1.8
|-5.3
|Lindenwood
|1-5-0
|16.7%
|-10.0
|-5.8
|Longwood
|1-5-0
|16.7%
|1.0
|-4.3
|Loyola-MD
|1-5-0
|16.7%
|-8.8
|-4.8
|McNeese St
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|11.4
|-2.2
|Memphis
|1-5-0
|16.7%
|5.8
|-3.1
|Miss State
|1-3-1
|25.0%
|-1.8
|-3.5
|Navy
|1-4-1
|20.0%
|-1.0
|-1.6
|Nevada
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|0.6
|-4.9
|Nicholls
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|0.0
|-2.2
|NJIT
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-9.8
|-1.0
|Ohio St
|1-6-0
|14.3%
|-0.3
|-5.6
|Oklahoma St
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-14.8
|-6.8
|Old Dominion
|1-7-0
|12.5%
|-4.8
|-3.9
|Pacific
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-13.8
|-0.1
|Portland
|1-3-0
|25.0%
|-17.8
|-8.8
|Prairie View
|1-3-0
|25.0%
|-1.8
|-1.4
|S Car State
|1-1-1
|50.0%
|-2.7
|+1.7
|San Diego
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-21.2
|-7.8
|St Fran (PA)
|1-5-0
|16.7%
|-13.7
|-10.3
|St Josephs
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|2.4
|-4.4
|Temple
|1-4-1
|20.0%
|-7.7
|-3.5
|Texas
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-3.4
|-7.1
|U Penn
|1-2-0
|33.3%
|1.0
|+0.3
|Wichita St
|1-3-1
|25.0%
|-11.6
|-7.2
|Wofford
|1-4-1
|20.0%
|-3.5
|-5.7
|Wyoming
|1-4-0
|20.0%
|-6.6
|-0.7
|Bellarmine
|0-5-0
|0.0%
|-11.4
|-8.5
|Binghamton
|0-4-0
|0.0%
|-17.0
|-10.9
|Dartmouth
|0-3-0
|0.0%
|-24.0
|-12.2
|Fla Atlantic
|0-6-0
|0.0%
|7.5
|-5.8
|Hofstra
|0-5-0
|0.0%
|-0.4
|-8.3
|Howard
|0-3-1
|0.0%
|-2.0
|-5.9
|IL-Chicago
|0-8-0
|0.0%
|-8.9
|-9.2
|Middle Tenn
|0-4-0
|0.0%
|-10.5
|-5.6
|Missouri
|0-5-0
|0.0%
|-10.4
|-6.4
|N Illinois
|0-5-0
|0.0%
|-11.4
|-7.5
|Stonehill
|0-6-0
|0.0%
|-10.0
|-4.8
