As the Mavericks have fallen down all the way to the 8th place of the Western Conference, it seems injuries might be a new cause for unstability as they enter the final push for playoffs this regular season. Their new All-Star duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both probable to miss this Monday’s key matchup against the Grizzlies, to whom they just lost 112-108 this past Saturday.

The Slovenian is the only one who is defintely out for tonight’s clash, as the point guard remains injured with a left thigh strain since he had to leave last Wednesday’s contest vs. the Pelicans. As for the former Nets player, he’s listed as questionable because of foot soreness.

Luka Doncic ruled out, Kyrie Irving questionable for Mavericks’ rematch with Grizzlies ✍️@CallieCaplan | #MFFLhttps://t.co/bfzDJLVbST — SportsDay Mavs (@dmn_mavericks) March 12, 2023

“The soreness is a concern, so when we go back [to Dallas], we’ll take a look at that,” coach Jason Kidd said in pregame this weekend. “Hopefully, he’s not out too long.”

This would be the second time this happens against their Memphis rivals, as Dallas played and lost without both superstars this weekend. The Mavs are currently tied with the Timberwolves for the seventh spot, but are only one game ahead of New Orleans, who stand all the way down in the No.12 seed.

The only way to assure a guaranteed place in the next playoffs is finishing in the conference’s top six, as for squads ending the regular season between 7th to 10th will enter the Play-In Tournament to fight for the last two places in the next round.

Most of our favorite sport betting sites still favor the Texan team, as they believe the Mavs have the 9th best chances to conquer the NBA title this year. Curious enough, they are tied with +2200 odds with none other than the Grizzlies, tonight’s rivals.

The Doncic-Irving duo, who’ve started their journey together ever since a month ago at the end of the last trade deadline, have combined to average 60.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists and 2.7 steals while each shooting 50% or more from field goal attempts.

Watch both All-Stars combine for 82 points in Dallas’ victory over the 76ers last week:

Nevertheless, the Mavericks are 6-8 overall since Irving made the team, and they have lost seven of their last 10 outtings.

Memphis’ Dillon Brooks now takes a dig at the Dallas All-Star duo

Grizzlies foward Dillon Brooks has sure been on the news lately, as the player has been calling out his most fearsome rivals through interviews with the press, heating on games and putting player’s reputation on the spot.

Last week, he was surrounded by controversy as he took swipes at Golden State’s Draymond Green, insisting before the NBA clash that he doesn’t like the player as much as he doesn’t the Warriors. Now, his latest victims are none other than Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said, via Grizzlies beat reporter Damichael Cole.

“I hope Luka gets back for the next game so I can guard him,” he then added. “I didn’t get a chance to guard him the first game and he had a great game [Oct. 22 when Brooks was injured]. So I wanna see where I’m at.”