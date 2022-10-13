Home » news » Damian Lillard I Want To Win As A Portland Trail Blazer

Headlines

Damian Lillard: “I want to win as a Portland Trail Blazer.”

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 14 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA: Preseason-Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Damian Lillard has reiterated his love and commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, saying it wouldn’t feel as good to win a championship anywhere else.

Lillard played just 29 regular season games last year, averaging 24 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. This was considered a down year for the the 32-year-old, shooting just 40% from the field and 32% from outside the arc.

The six-time NBA All-Star was drafted by Portland in 2012 with the sixth overall pick, in a draft class headlined by ring holders Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Khris Middleton.

Portland could potentially open up as a popular free agent destination next summer, with a promising young core featuring Anfernee Simons supported by Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Payton II, and Josh Hart.

“I want to win as a Trail Blazer,” Lillard told The Ringer. “I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience. But I know how I want it.”

Lillard is +4000 win the MVP award for the first time in NBA betting and has had some strong finishes in voting for the award across previous years; 6th (2020-21), 8th (2019-20), 6th (2018-19), 4th (2017-18), 8th (2015-16).

The guard’s message is simple: loyalty over everything. However in what appears to be a strong Western Conference, the Blazers will have to bring their A-game to each of their 82 regular season games if Lillard stands a chance at the honor.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now