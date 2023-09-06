Main Page
Danny Green returns to 76ers on a one-year contract
Free agent guard Danny Green is returning to the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports announced on Tuesday night. Green, 36, has played two seasons (2020-22) with the Sixers.
Green has made 97 starts in 131 career appearances with Philly. In those games, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 25.1 minutes per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.
Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.
Before the signing in Philadelphia
Guaranteed contracts: 13
Partial/Non: 1
Exhibit 10: 2
Two Way: 3 https://t.co/vCuebdSNlQ
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 6, 2023
The 6-foot-6 guard tore his left ACL and LCL in Game 6 of the Sixers’ 2022 Eastern Conference playoff loss to Miami and was later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies that offseason.
Green appeared in only 11 games off the bench in the 2022-23 season. However, after only three outings in February, the Grizzlies traded him to the Houston Rockets. Of course, Houston waived him just days later. He went on to sign a rest-of-season contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Philadelphia 76ers bring back veteran guard Danny Green on a one-year contract, played for then-Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse in the 2018-19 season
In 11 games as a reserve last season, the guard averaged 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 12.5 minutes per game. Plus, Green shot 44.9% from the field and 43.2% outside the arc.
Additionally, in Cleveland’s 118-94 win over the Orlando Magic on April 6, he recorded a season-high 21 points, three boards, three assists, three steals, and one block in 27 minutes off the bench.
Now, the three-time NBA champ is returning to Philadelphia to play alongside 2023 MVP center Joel Embiid and new coach Nick Nurse, who mentored Green in the 2018-19 season as the Toronto Raptors coach.
View this post on Instagram
Since the 76ers have made a few offseason changes, the 14-year veteran decided to make his return to Philly. Green plans to participate in training camp and will have an opportunity to make the opening night roster.
Green is one of three players to play at least one game in every postseason since 2011, along with James Harden and Chris Paul, per ESPN Stats & Information.
Furthermore, green has 655 corner 3-pointers since entering the league in 2009-10, third most in that span behind P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
