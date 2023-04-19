Home » news » Darius Garland Is The 3rd Cavalier In The Last 25 Seasons To Have 25 Points In A Playoff Half He Joins Lebron James And Kyrie Irving

Darius Garland is the 3rd Cavalier in the last 25 seasons to have 25+ points in a playoff half, he joins LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

The Cleveland Cavaliers responded with a punch of their own in Game 2 vs the Knicks last night with a, 107-90 win to even up the series. New York shot an awful (.241) percent from deep last night while the Cavs had let their young scorers shine. Darius Garland ended the game with 32 points and six made threes last night. He is just the 3rd Cavalier in the last 25 seasons to have 25+ points in a playoff half. 

In doing so he joined LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only Cavaliers to accomplish that feat in the playoffs over the last 25 seasons. Darius Garland’s coaches and teammates were telling him to be “more aggressive” in Game 2 and to “shoot the ball”. Game 1 was his first-ever playoff experience. He listened to those around the organization and carried Cleveland on offense last night.

The series now shifts to New York for Game 3 and the Cavs will have two tough road games coming up at MSG. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (-130) to win on Friday night.

Darius Garland’s 32 points carried the Cavaliers offensively last night

After not attempting a shot in the fourth quarter of Game 1, Darius Garland made sure to come out aggressive last night vs the Knicks. He did that by scoring 26 points in the first half and the Cavs had a 59-39 lead. His teammate Donovan Mitchell praised Garland for being able to take over a game like that and it make the Cavs even more dangerous.

Mitchell only scored 17 points last night, but he stepped up and took control of the play-making duties and had 13 assists. Garland also dished out seven assists along with his 32 points and six threes vs the Knicks. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised veteran Donovan Mitchell for being a team player last night and letting everyone play to their strengths.

The four-time all-star has by far the most playoff experience of any player on the Cavs roster and he was able to help everyone keep their confidence in a game they needed to win. Game 3 is on Friday night at 8:30 pm EST airing nationally on ABC.

