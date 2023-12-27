Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox recorded his 10th career 40-point game in Tuesday night’s 130-113 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, passing DeMarcus Cousins for the fourth most in Kings history.

The All-Star guard ended his night with 43 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes of action. Fox, 26, also shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the floor and 7-of-15 (46.7%) outside the arc.

Tonight is De’Aaron Fox’s 10th career 40-point game, passing DeMarcus Cousins for the 4th most in franchise history.#NBA | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/UwarYD4EQv — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 27, 2023



Fox still trails Oscar Robertson (77), Tiny Archibald (37), and Jack Twyman (16) for the most 40-point career games in Kings franchise history. His seven 3-pointers against the Trail Blazers are a career high as well.

It was his fourth 40-point game of the season. Through 23 starts, Fox has notched two double-doubles and 11 games with 30 or more points. Plus, he’s shooting 48.7% from the field and a career-best 39.6% from downtown.

Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox drains a career-high seven 3-pointers against Portland Trail Blazers

The seven-year veteran is averaging career highs of 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, along with 6.1 assists and 35.1 minutes per game. Not to mention, his player efficiency rating (23.9) and true shooting percentage (60.1%) are also career highs.

Fox is 16th in points (694) this season, 15th in steals (38), 18th in field goals (244), 20th in 3-pointers (78), ninth in offensive box/plus minus (5.7), and third in usage percentage (33.6).

De’Aaron Fox left it all on the floor, tying a season-high 43 points and setting a new career high of 7 3-pointers made. pic.twitter.com/kQPOcGSXrF — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2023



In Sacramento’s loss to the Blazers, Domantas Sabonis added 34 points. However, no other Kings players scored in double figures. Portland outscored Sacramento 26-18 in the fourth quarter and finished with 59 bench points.

“We didn’t do a good job defensively,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “That’s been our Achilles heel for a while. We give up 130 points and allow their bench to get going the way they did, it made for a long night.”

The Kings visit Atlanta on Friday.