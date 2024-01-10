Domantas Sabonis became the first Sacramento Kings player in franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double on at least 70% shooting from the field, during Tuesday night’s 131-110 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Sabonis, 27, notched a season-high 37 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, and three steals in 38 minutes of action. The three-time All-Star shot 16-of-21 (76.2%) from the floor and made all four free throw attempts.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Kings hold 13th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Domantas Sabonis last night: ✅ 37 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 13 AST

✅ 3 STL

✅ 16-21 FG He’s the first player in @SacramentoKings history to record a 30-point triple-double with 75% shooting from the field. More in today’s game notes, unlocked for all readers: https://t.co/3WDMrHOpgE pic.twitter.com/aD4Punwkzf — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 10, 2024



The Kings trailed by 20 points in the first quarter.

However, Sacramento went on to outscore Detroit 39-18 in the second and led by 15 in the third. Sacramento outscored the Pistons 33-15 in the final frame. Keegan Murray added 32 points and De’Aaron Fox scored 26.

“I thought our defense was great after the first quarter — we gave up 47 points in the first and only 45 in the entire second half,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Offensively, I think we were really good as well. We had 39 assists on 54 buckets. That’s big time.”

Domantas Sabonis first NBA player since Wilt Chamberlain to record 23 rebounds, 12 assists in a game

Through 36 starts this season, Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points and career highs of 12.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. The 2022-23 All-NBA member is shooting 60.1% from the floor, 39% beyond the arc, and 66.1% at the foul line as well.

In Sacramento’s 138-135 victory against the Orlando Magic last Wednesday, Sabonis posted 22 points, 23 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and one block.

The Gonzaga product became the first NBA player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to put up at least 23 rebounds and 12 assists in a game.

Most Games with 10+ Rebounds this season: 31 — Domantas Sabonis

30 — Anthony Davis

28 — Rudy Gobert

28 — Nikola Jokic

27 — Giannis Antetokounmpo Sabonis has 19 straight such games right now pic.twitter.com/OBd6ScZRVe — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) January 10, 2024



Furthermore, Sabonis currently leads the NBA this season in total rebounds (459), defensive rebounds (336), and defensive rebound percentage (30.5%).

He ranks fourth in offensive rebounds (123), sixth in assists (279), eighth in win shares (5.0), and second in triple-doubles (9).

During the offseason, Sabonis signed a four-year, $186 million contract extension with the Sacramento Kings. The Oregon native is expected to make as much as $48.6 million in 2027-28. His new deal begins next season.

He’s in the final season of the four-year, $77 million deal he inked with the Indiana Pacers in 2019.