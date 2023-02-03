Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks spark brawl during Cavs-Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks were both ejected during the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

After missing a layup in the lane, Dillon Brooks fell back and elbowed Donovan Mitchell in the groin which sparked an intense brawl at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

A handful of coaches were also involved as the scuffle threatened to spill into the seats behind the basket, but officials were able to keep the situation from blowing up on the court.

Mitchell: “There’s no place for that in the game.”

Mitchell, who shot just 2/11 on the night in 22 minutes, told reporters after the game he has been dominating the matchup with Brooks for years.

“That’s just who he is. We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years.

“There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

There is also the possibility of the NBA taking further action against Brooks, similar to the punishment that Grayson Allen received after a flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist.

“There should be something. This isn’t just a Donovan thing. This has happened to other players throughout this league. It’s one thing, you know, you got Ja, you got Bane, you got Jaren Jackson.

“Those guys, they talk s— and that’s fine, that’s all a part of basketball. We all grew up playing that way.

“But when you start doing little cheap s—, that ain’t it. That’s where my frustration lies. It’s not about talking back and forth. That’s cool, but when you start doing little stuff like that, what are we really doing?”

