Even though it is still uncertain who will play against each other in the Western Conference Play-in Tournament, as No. 6 through No. 10 seeds are still close by, it does seem most probable that the Lakers will face off against the Warriors. However, the biggest doubt is who will have home-court advantage during this potential clash.

With three games remaining, there is one thing Draymond Green knows for sure, and that is the he well knows how to beat the purple and gold. On his most recent podcast show, he explained why he’s convinced that their rivals stand no chance against them if they meet in the Play-in, just as they beat them 134 to 120 this past Tuesday.

“We’ve beaten the Lakers the last couple of times,” he said on Wednesday’s episode of The Draymond Green Show. “The Lakers are always a tough matchup, having [Anthony Davis] on the court always makes a difference. I am very confident if we played them in a play-in situation that we could win — that we will win.”

Draymond Green vs the Lakers this season: 9.3 PPG

9.8 RPG

9.8 APG

46.7% 3PT pic.twitter.com/uzzogKatup — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 10, 2024

This doesn’t mean the power forward thinks it will be easy. “In saying that, anytime you’re playing against AD and Bron in a one-game situation, it’s tough. They’re always more than capable of putting a great night together, and it’s more likely in a one-game situation that they’re going to put a great night together than a bad night. So it’s always tough.

“Nonetheless, that is where we are and I have total confidence that we can take advantage of some things that they do and win the game if that is the case,” he insisted.

While the Los Angeles club are currently sitting in the ninth spot with a 45-35 mark, their Bay Area rivals are 44-35 as the No. 10 seed. If things remain the same by this Sunday evening, both teams will face each other in a do-or-die scenario.

Coach Steve Kerr believes they can do a lot of damage in the postseason. “And the guys are really connected,” he said last week. “They’re really playing together, supporting each other. It has been a really fun season coaching the group because they’ve all been so great. We’re desperately trying to get into the playoffs because I think we could do some damage if we get there.”

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is “very confident” his team will make it to the playoffs this season

Despite the West enduring one of the most contested regular seasons in years, team star Anthony Davis is convinced that the purple and gold are destined for playoffs this year. “We’re very confident in our ballclub,” he said this past weekend after putting up 22 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks and 3 steals against the Cavs.

“We laugh about, like, ‘Oh, winning nine out of 10,’ and we haven’t went anywhere [in the standings]. So, it’s how good the West is. But we’re confident, very confident in our ballclub and any time we step on the floor,” he revealed about the general feel in their locker room.

Despite losing to Golden State on Tuesday, the center says the purple and gold are enjoying their basketball and should be able to overcome the Golden State menace.

“I think the biggest difference is just that we’re just having fun,” the big man said about his team’s recent success. “We’re holding each other accountable. If somebody messes up we’re yelling, screaming at him. But nobody is taking it personal. Because we all know what we’re here for, to try to win. So we’re having fun, we’re having a great time out there playing basketball, and we’re staying together.”