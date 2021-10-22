Main Page
ESPN Expert Picks: 2022 NBA Playoffs – ESPN Writer Predictions
The 2021-22 NBA regular season is now under way; early ESPN expert picks and predictions for the 2022 NBA Playoffs are available. During Tuesday’s season-opener doubleheader, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 127-104 at Fiserv Forum.
Then, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. According to the 2022 NBA championship futures from BetOnline, the Nets have the best odds (+250) of winning the championship. With +400 odds, the Lakers have the second-best odds of winning their 18th title.
Eastern Conference Finals Picks
Of the 16 ESPN writers, 14 believe the Eastern Conference Finals matchup will take place between the Nets and Bucks. Though, Israel Gutierrez and Bobby Marks are predicting the Heat to appear in the conference finals. This is a reasonable prediction. Last season, the Heat finished 40-32 (.556), ranking sixth overall in the conference. And, they appeared in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Lakers.
Also, ten of the writers are expecting the Nets to defeat the Bucks in the ECF. And, five have the Bucks making it back to the NBA Finals. For the real shocker, no one is picking the 76ers to even qualify for the ECF. With a record of 49-23 (.681), they had the best record in the east last season. Despite the Ben Simmons drama, they could make it. Other ESPN expert picks are on the front page.
Tim Bontemps: Bucks over Nets
Jamal Collier: Nets over Bucks
Nick DePaula: Nets over Bucks
Nick Friedell: Nets over Bucks
Israel Gutierrez: Bucks over Heat
Tim Legler: Bucks over Nets
Andrew Lopez: Nets over Bucks
Tim MacMahon: Nets over Bucks
Bobby Marks: Heat over Nets
Dave McMenamin: Nets over Bucks
Kevin Pelton: Bucks over Nets
Jorge Sedano: Nets over Heat
Ramona Shelburne: Nets over Bucks
André Snellings: Bucks over Nets
Marc J. Spears: Nets over Bucks
Ohm Youngmisuk: Nets over Bucks
Western Conference Finals Picks
Furthermore, while their Western Conference Finals picks are more or less the same, Tim Bontemps is the only writer who is predicting a Jazz-Suns WCF. That means, he believes both the Lakers and Warriors will get knocked out earlier on. To add to Bontemps’ prediction, Spears and Youngmisuk are not changing their picks. They have Lakers over Warriors. Honesty is admirable. Ten have the Lakers advancing to the 2022 Finals.
Tim Legler, Dave McMenamin, Kevin Pelton—all three writers are expecting a Lakers-Suns matchup. Nick Friedell and Bobby Marks are the only writers anticipating the Jazz to defeat the Lakers. Additionally, while the Lakers now have Russell Westbrook, they are struggling at the moment. As stated above, the team lost their home opener 121-114. And, the Lakers went 0-6 in preseason games. Will injuries be a factor again this season?
Tim Bontemps: Jazz over Suns
Jamal Collier: Suns over Lakers
Nick DePaula: Warriors over Suns
Nick Friedell: Jazz over Lakers
Israel Gutierrez: Lakers over Jazz
Tim Legler: Lakers over Suns
Andrew Lopez: Lakers over Jazz
Tim MacMahon: Nuggets over Lakers
Bobby Marks: Jazz over Lakers
Dave McMenamin: Lakers over Suns
Kevin Pelton: Lakers over Suns
Jorge Sedano: Lakers over Nuggets
Ramona Shelburne: Lakers over Jazz
André Snellings: Lakers over Nuggets
Marc J. Spears: Lakers over Warriors
Ohm Youngmisuk: Lakers over Warriors
NBA Finals Picks
Moreover, for the 2022 NBA Finals picks, there is a little bit more diversity of thought. As always, Bontemps’ picks stick out like a sore thumb. He is picking Milwaukee over Utah. Hey, it could happen. Anyways, considering the Lakers and Nets possess the best odds of reaching the 2022 NBA Finals, one would think these two teams would attract the most attention. Well, yes and no. Eight have the Nets winning it all.
Nevertheless, of these sixteen writers, only six believe the finals will be between Los Angeles and Brooklyn. Four writers—Gutierrez, Legler, Pelton, Snellings—are thinking Lakers-Bucks. Referencing NBA Futures from BetOnline, the Bucks have the third-best odds (+800) of repeating. Other ESPN expert picks are on the main page of Basketball Insiders.
Tim Bontemps: Bucks over Jazz
Jamal Collier: Nets over Suns
Nick DePaula: Nets over Warriors
Nick Friedell: Nets over Jazz
Israel Gutierrez: Bucks over Lakers
Tim Legler: Lakers over Bucks
Andrew Lopez: Nets over Lakers
Tim MacMahon: Nets over Nuggets
Bobby Marks: Heat over Jazz
Dave McMenamin: Nets over Lakers
Kevin Pelton: Bucks over Lakers
Jorge Sedano: Lakers over Nets
Ramona Shelburne: Lakers over Nets
André Snellings: Bucks over Lakers
Marc J. Spears: Nets over Lakers
Ohm Youngmisuk: Nets over Lakers
