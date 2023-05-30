ESPN’s Zach Lowe believes Jaylen Brown’s extension with Boston is ‘not going to go over well’

The Celtics were so close to completing a historic comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals this Monday, after recovering from a 3-0 deficit against Miami. However, the Heat finally won Game 7 in the TD Garden by a 19-point margin and are headed for their seventh NBA Finals.

This means that Boston now enters offseason mode, and is set to make huge decisions this summer. Some of the most important issues to be solved are based around the continuity of Jaylen Brown in the roster, as the core of the Celtics team is built around him and star Jayson Tatum.

Brown is ending his last year of his deal and after being selected to the All NBA second team this campaign, he’s eligible for a supermax extension. Nevertheless, ESPN’s Zach Lowe considers this to be a tricky negotiation.

“I don’t think it is a no-brainer to offer (Brown) the supermax,” Lowe assured. “And if you don’t offer him the supermax, that is not going to go over well.”

The point guard is eligible for a 5-year, $295 million extension, and set to make $31.8 million next year.

The NBA analyst knows for a fact that Brown has encountered some issues with the front office and at some point felt unhappy in Massachusetts due to rumours of him not receiving a max offer. This would make the athlete the next star to demand a transfer this summer if he doesn’t get his way.

“There is not going to be a lot of room for negotiations with Jaylen Brown,” Lowe kept at it.

The ESPN reporter didn’t waste time to hint that the guard might also become a valuable trade asset if Boston finally decide to send him off. Lowe believes that most franchises would probably want to sign Brown to a supermax extension if they got their hand on him.

“If negotiations fail in July and he is on an expiring contract and the Celtics explore the trade market and that is if, of course nothing is set in stone,” Lowe explained.

“He would have an enormous trade value in the market even though the playmaking has not come along.”

Even though Brown led the Celtics with 19 points in Game 7, he committed eight turnovers

The Boston star became only the 5th player with 8+ turnovers in Game 7 since individual stats became official in the 1977/78 season.

Even though Brown led his team with 19 points this Monday evening, it took him 23 shots to do achieve this mark. The guard was 8-23 from field goal attempts and just 1-9 from beyond the arc. Incredibly, the two-time All-Star only dropped 16% of his shots from the deep during these Eastern Conference Finals.

“I expected to win today and move on. Thats what my focus was on, that’s what our focus was on,” Brown addressed his future in Massachusetts. “We failed. I failed and it’s hard to think about anything else right now. To be honest, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

NBA insider Brian Windhorst said last night that he would be “stunned” if that was the last time he saw Brown play next to Jayson Tatum.