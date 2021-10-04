Eugene Bozzi throws shade at Ben Simmons after capturing alligator

Eugene Bozzi is trending on social media because he caught an alligator. Though, he is also getting quite a few laughs over his cheap shot directed at Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. While being interviewed by CBS Philly, Bozzi told media reporters, “I’mma be honest, I didn’t think. My father instincts kicked in.”

“I was jumped into action and I said, ‘You know what? I’m not gon’ be Ben Simmons. I’mma go capture this basket.” Bozzi is a Philadelphia native, and he has been living in Orange County, Florida for about a year.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old Florida man is referencing the 2021 Conference Semifinals series between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Late in the fourth quarter of Game 7, Simmons had an open basket in the paint.

However, instead of going for the dunk, he passed the ball to Matisse Thybulle. Keep in mind, the score was 88-86, with the Sixers trailing by two points. The video down below was recorded by Roy Bonilla. The alligator was captured 14 miles east of Orlando.

The guy who caught a gator in a trash can is from Philly, so naturally, he had something to say about Ben Simmons… (via @CBSPhilly) pic.twitter.com/lon6PqWFcu — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 4, 2021

Additionally, while Thybulle was fouled under the basket and sent to the free throw line, this was not a good look for Simmons. The three-time All-Star finished his Game 7 performance with 5.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 13 assists in 36 minutes played. Philadelphia also went on to lose 103-96.

For some perspective, in the final game, even Thybulle scored 8.0 points in only 21 minutes played. Center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 31 points, along with putting up 11 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 41 minutes on the court. Eugene Bozzi showed more heart and enthusiasm capturing the alligator than Simmons did against the Hawks.

Ben Simmons is demanding the number one option

The Hawks were heavy underdogs. Moreover, Simmons remains in the news right now for all the wrong reasons. The Australian guard is refusing to report to the 76ers training camp. Plus, he is demanding a trade out of Philadelphia. The 25-year-old guard is willing to forego millions of dollars, in order to get away from the Sixers.

According to his comments made to reporters, Simmons wants to be the number one option on a new team. Last season, the guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The fourth-year player also shot 55.7% from the field and 30% from three-point range.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, he averaged 1.6 steals per game, ranking seventh in the league. To add to these statistics, he was selected first overall by the 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft.