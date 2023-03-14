Home » news » Fivethirtyeights March Madness Bracket Predictions And Computer Picks

FiveThirtyEight’s March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Computer Picks

FiveThirtyEight has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Reggie Miller’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

March Madness is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans. It’s a chance to show your game on a national stage and the opportunity to play against some of the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT. Next, we’ll take a look at  FiveThirtyEight’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

FiveThirtyEight’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

FiveThirtyEight is data-driven news and analysis from ABC News’s FiveThirtyEight. They liked to use data and evidence to further the public’s knowledge for the better.

FiveThirtyEight’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Clicking on the embedded tweet above, you can go to their website and view their user-friendly bracket with real statistical data. You can see the team’s chance to advance each round and what their path may look like to a national championship

Kentucky to reach the Elite 8 (+250)

The Kentucky Wildcats have not won a March Madness game in nearly 1500 days with their last win coming vs the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16. Kentucky earned a #6 seed this year and they have a matchup with the #11 seed Providence Friars. College Sports Betting sites have the Wildcats at (+250) to reach the Elite 8.

Gonzaga to reach the Final Four (+350)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs earned a #3 seed in the West Region for the 2023 March Madness tournament. Friday will be their first-round matchup in Denver, Colorado vs #14 Grand Canyon. Earning the top seed in the West Region were the Kansas Jayhawks. College Sports Betting sites have the Bulldogs at (+350) to reach the Final Four.

Houston to win the National Championship (+550)

The Houston Cougars were one of four teams to earn the #1 seed in their Region and they were also the #1 overall team in the Nation this season. Their first-round matchup will be on Thursday at 8:20 pm EST against the #16 Northern Kentucky. This is the fifth straight season they’ve made the tournament and the 24th time in program history. College Sports Betting sites have the Cougars at (+550) to win the National Championship.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

