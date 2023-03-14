FiveThirtyEight has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Reggie Miller’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

March Madness is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans. It’s a chance to show your game on a national stage and the opportunity to play against some of the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT. Next, we’ll take a look at FiveThirtyEight’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

FiveThirtyEight’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

FiveThirtyEight is data-driven news and analysis from ABC News’s FiveThirtyEight. They liked to use data and evidence to further the public’s knowledge for the better.

FiveThirtyEight’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Clicking on the embedded tweet above, you can go to their website and view their user-friendly bracket with real statistical data. You can see the team’s chance to advance each round and what their path may look like to a national championship

Kentucky to reach the Elite 8 (+250)

The Kentucky Wildcats have not won a March Madness game in nearly 1500 days with their last win coming vs the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16. Kentucky earned a #6 seed this year and they have a matchup with the #11 seed Providence Friars. College Sports Betting sites have the Wildcats at (+250) to reach the Elite 8.

Gonzaga to reach the Final Four (+350)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs earned a #3 seed in the West Region for the 2023 March Madness tournament. Friday will be their first-round matchup in Denver, Colorado vs #14 Grand Canyon. Earning the top seed in the West Region were the Kansas Jayhawks. College Sports Betting sites have the Bulldogs at (+350) to reach the Final Four.

Houston to win the National Championship (+550)

The Houston Cougars were one of four teams to earn the #1 seed in their Region and they were also the #1 overall team in the Nation this season. Their first-round matchup will be on Thursday at 8:20 pm EST against the #16 Northern Kentucky. This is the fifth straight season they’ve made the tournament and the 24th time in program history. College Sports Betting sites have the Cougars at (+550) to win the National Championship.

