Alabama
Clark Kellogg’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Clark Kellogg has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Clark Kellogg’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is set to tip off on Thursday afternoon and America is already filling out its brackets. CBS college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg recently revealed his bracket and made some interesting upset picks along the way. Perhaps his biggest shocker came in the title game, as Kellogg picked Gonzaga to win the National Championship. He also selected Xavier to make a deep run to the Final Four.
Check out some of his picks below:
- Gonzaga to win the National Championship (+1600)
- Xavier to reach the Final Four (+950)
- Memphis to reach the Sweet 16 (+300)
Clark Kellogg’s March Madness 2023 Bracket
Clark Kellogg’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks
Kellogg played at Ohio State before he took his talents to the NBA. Since then he’s been a longtime analyst for CBS Sports and is always covering March Madness. Earlier in the year he had his list down to three choices with Gonzaga, Alabama, and Kansas.
Gonzaga to win the National Championship (+1600)
In a recent sitdown with David Cobb, Kellogg discussed why he’s picked Gonzaga as his choice to win the National Championship this year. He said he likes the fact that they are not a #1 seed this year and that it benefits them. Kellogg also likes the tournament experience that players on their roster. Experienced veterans like Drew Timmie. They are a #3 seed in the West Region and will face #14 Grand Canyon in their first-round matchup.
Xavier to reach the Final Four (+950)
Picking Gonzaga to win the National Championship wasn’t the only stunning revelation that Kellogg made in his bracket.
The CBS analyst also chose the Xavier Musketeers to make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament.
Coached by former Arizona head coach Sean Miller, the Musketeers finished with a 15-5 record in the Big East Conference. Ranked No. 16 in the latest KenPom rankings, Xavier ranks among the best teams in the country at sharing the basketball. which has helped them post an adjusted offensive rating of 119.3, the seventh-best mark in the nation.
Memphis to reach the Sweet 16 (+300)
Despite coming in ranked as a No. 8 seed, Memphis is also among the teams that Kellogg picked to advance deep into the tournament.
The Tigers won the AAC Tournament over favorite Houston but weren’t rewarded by the NCAA Tournament committee. Penny Hardaway’s team is ranked No. 19 in the latest KenPom rankings and Memphis ranks in the top-36 in the country on both ends of the floor.
Led by senior guard Kendric Davis, who is averaging 22.1 points per game, Kellogg believes that the Tigers have enough star power to make it to the second weekend.
