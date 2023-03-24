Sweet 16 coverage in the NCAA tournament kicked off yesterday and we had four exciting games happen. The final game to tip off last night was #2 UCLA vs #3 Gonzaga in West Region. The Bulldogs won another hard-fought matchup vs the Bruins, 79-76 to advance to the Elite 8. Gonzaga was led by Drew Timme’s 36 points and 13 rebounds. He’s the first player to ever had double-digit (10) 20-point games in the NCAA tournament.

Timme decided to come back for his fourth season with Gonzaga and it was for moments like last night’s incredible win. They fell short a few seasons ago in the National Championship vs Baylor, but the Bulldogs knew they still had a championship window this season.

Gonzaga’s win earned them a trip to the Elite 8 to face #4 UConn who just knocked off Arkansas, 88-65 last night. March Madness Sports Betting sites have the Bulldogs at (+115) to reach the Final Four.

Drew Timme has scored 20 points in an NCAA tournament game for the 10th time in his career. He becomes the first player ever with double-digit 20-point games in the NCAA tournament. pic.twitter.com/2Ex7jkD2zy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 24, 2023

Drew Timme once again took over for Gonzaga to move past UCLA in the Sweet 16

The UCLA Bruins dominated the first half and had the Bulldogs on the ropes, but Drew Timme and the rest of his teammates outscored UCLA 46-30 in the second half to walk away with a narrow 79-76 victory on a game-winning three. Julian Strawther hit a three-pointer with 7.2 seconds left and it ended up being the biggest shot of the night.

Drew Timme just continues to dominate each game he plays in the NCAA tournament. In the opening round vs Gran Canyon, he scored 21, then had 28 vs TCU in the round of 32, and topped that off with 36 in the Sweet 16 vs UCLA. After hitting 20+ points last night, Timme is the first player to ever have double-digit (10) 20+ point games in the NCAA tournament.

UCLA had one of the top defenses in the nation, but they weren’t able to stop Timme or the Bulldogs last night. This is Timme’s final season with Gonzaga and he’s trying to go out on top with a win in college basketball’s biggest game. The Bulldogs need two more wins to reach the National Championship, and three to win it all.