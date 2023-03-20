Watch No. 3 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme drop an f-bomb live during a postgame interview following Sunday night’s 84-81 second-round win over No. 6 TCU in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Late in the second half, the Horned Frogs pulled with two points at Ball Arena. However, Timme knocked down a rare 3-pointer, helping the Bulldogs to secure a 7-point lead as part of their 13-1 run.

Per multiple March Madness betting sites, Gonzaga has sixth-shortest odds to win the National Championship. Some sportsbooks are giving No. 4 UConn, No. 2 UCLA, and No. 2 Texas greater odds.

"I'm like, we cannot be the team that fucks this one up."- Gonzaga star Drew Timme 🏀📺🤬 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/COQ0ux12Sn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 20, 2023

It was also the 6-foot-10 senior’s first 3-pointer since December and third 3 of the entire season. “It was huge — the clock, the two-point lead,” Drew Timme said of his clutch, emotional moment. “I just launched one up there. All you can do is smile and laugh.

“Before they announced our starting lineup, it was like, ‘in seven straight Sweet 16s.’ I’m like, ‘We cannot be the team that f—ks this one up.” Excluding the 2019-20 season because of the cancellation of postseason activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzaga has now made the Sweet 16 for a 10th straight season.

After a series of trash-talk tweets directed at Gonzaga before the game, Timme felt it was necessary to play lights out for this particular matchup. “Throw a little lighter fluid on the fire if you wish,” mentioned the wing. “I thought TCU was a highly-educated school, and they didn’t sound so smart with their comments pregame, so you know.”

In Sunday’s second-round win, Timme ended his performance with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 32 minutes of action. The Texas native also shot 12-of-21 (57.1%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line. Bulldogs fans in attendance at Ball Arena were stunned the forward hit a 3-pointer. Watch the other postgame interview below.

Drew Timme saw some chatter online from TCU fans before the game and used that as some extra motivation. "Throw lighter fluid on the fire if you wish. I thought TCU was a highly educated school and they didn't sound so smart with their comments." PLEASE STAY TILL THE VERY END. pic.twitter.com/NGuGVGoPcy — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 20, 2023

Through 35 starts during the regular season, Drew Timme averaged career highs of 21.1 points, 7.3 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.0 block, and 31.4 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 62.1% from the field and a career-low 13% beyond the arc. Keep in mind, the senior has missed a total of 20 shots from downtown based on 23 attempts.

Gonzaga outrebounded the Horned Frogs 43-36. And the Bulldogs finished 30-of-67 (44.8%) shooting from the field and 8-of-25 (32%) outside the arc. Although Gonzaga trailed 38-33 at halftime, Timme’s 28 points and senior guard Rasir Bolton’s 17 points carried the team to yet another Sweet 16 appearance. Gonzaga faces off against No. 2 UCLA on Thursday, Mar. 23 at 9:45 p.m. ET. To watch other college basketball videos, go to the main page.

