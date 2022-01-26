Florida vs Tennessee College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s SEC college basketball matchup, the Florida Gators are taking on the Tennessee Volunteers at the Thompson-Boling Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Florida vs Tennessee prediction for the game today.

Florida vs Tennessee Game Info

Florida Gators (12-7, 3-4 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC)

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 6 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena — Knoxville, TN

Coverage: ESPN2

Florida vs Tennessee College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Florida vs Tennessee college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: FLA: (+395) | TENN: (-500)

Point Spread: FLA: +9.5 (-110) | TENN: -9.5 (-110)

Total: 133.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Florida vs Tennessee College Basketball Betting Preview

Florida had a rough start to conference play but have since rebounded nicely, winning three of their last four. Most recently, the Gators lost at Ole Miss by a score of 70-54. This team has shown that they usually can only go as far as forward Colin Castleton can take them. He averages over 15 points, nine rebounds, and two and a half blocks per game. Unfortunately for the Gators, he is one of just two players who averages in double figures scoring this season. If Castleton has a rough night or is slowed down, Florida doesn’t have many other options.

Tennessee comes into this matchup on a two-game winning streak. Most recently, the Volunteers knocked off the #13 LSU Tigers 64-50. Tennessee is led by the play of their two starting guards Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler. While their offense is no joke, averaging over 75 points per game, it is their defense that makes them so tough to beat. Tennessee allows just over 63 points per game to their opponents. Their offense is usually what holds them back as four of their five losses this season came when they scored less than 70 points.

Florida vs Tennessee College Basketball Betting Trends

Florida is 1-6 in college basketball betting against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games against Tennessee.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida’s last 5 games.

Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games.

Tennessee is 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 home games against Florida.

The UNDER is 10-3 in Tennessee’s last 13 games.

Florida vs Tennessee Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Colin Castleton will make life tough in the paint for Tennessee’s guards. Tennessee is deep enough at the forward position to be able to throw multiple bodies at Castleton at a time. Both teams are certainly deep, but neither bench has been consistent this season. For Florida, that has especially held true in SEC play.

Both teams struggle to produce much offense at times. Both teams also get the bulk of their scoring from just two players. If any one of those players on either team has an off-night, they will struggle to score. When you combine that with the fact that both teams give up about 63 points per game, the final score should be in the low to mid-60s.

Our college basketball betting Florida vs Tennessee prediction tonight will be UNDER at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Tennessee an 84.2% chance to win.

Pick: UNDER 133.5

