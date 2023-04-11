The Detroit Pistons have a head coaching vacancy as Dwane Casey is moving to a front-office role after five seasons as top dog. His best season as a head coach came in 2018-19 when Detroit went 41-41 that season. After that, they were not able to crack more than 23 wins in the next four seasons. Reports say that former Piston Jerry Stackhouse is “very interested” in being Detorit’s next head coach.

Stackhouse just finished his fourth season as the head coach at Vanderbilt. He led them to the most wins they’ve had in a season since 2012 with 22 wins this season. The two-time all-star was extended by Vanderbilt prior to the start of last season, but the Pistons’ head coaching job may be an offer that Stackhouse cannot refuse.

Think the college coaching carousel is over? Think again, says @ebosshoops, as Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse is interested in a jump to the NBA and Michigan's Juwan Howard might be, too. https://t.co/zYafO4qf8j pic.twitter.com/nNgzgIdK37 — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 11, 2023

Is Jerry Stackhouse leaving Vanderbilt for the Detroit Pistons?

Before he landed the job with Vanderbilt, Stackhouse was a G League coach with the 905 Raptors and also spent some time with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was the G League coach of the year when he led the 905 Raptors to a 2017 G League championship. The former pro is well regarded amongst NBA circles and multiple sources have confirmed his interest in the Pistons.

NBA head coaching jobs are not always readily available and Stackhouse could be throwing his hat into the ring earlier than most candidates. Stackhouse was named SEC Co-Coach of the Year award this season on March 6. He has 18 years of NBA playing experience under his belt and many believe he could be the perfect fit for the young Pistons squad.

Dwane Casey was 65 and might not have connected on the same level that Stackhouse could. He’s only 48 years old and is still young enough to command the respect in such a young locker room. Reports say to watch how Toronto’s season ends as well. Head coach Nick Nurse could be on his way out this after this season’s end.