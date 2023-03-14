With a 133-124 win vs the Kings on the road last night, the Milwaukee Bucks improved to 49-19 this season. They own the best record in the league and have a two-and-a-half-game lead on the Celtics in second place. Making his presence well-known vs Sacramento last night was Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had a dominant 46 points and 12 rebounds, his sixth 45-point, 10-rebound game of the season.

With another 40/10 game for Antetokonmpo last night, he’s just the third player in the last 50 seasons to have at least six games in a single season with that stat line. Antetokounmpo is an MVP candidate once again this season, but he’d have to take over this last month to pass Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+350) to win the Finals this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 6th 45-point, 10-rebound game of the season. Over the last 50 seasons, the only players to record more in a season are Bob McAdoo (8) in 1974-75 and Russell Westbrook (7) in 2016-17. They both won MVP in those seasons. pic.twitter.com/kbNYwZqphG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2023

Giannis continues to prove why he’s one of the greatest players of this generation with 46 points and 12 rebounds vs the Kings

Before returning to the Bucks last night, Giannis had missed the last three games in a row. They needed every bit of his production last night vs the Kings who are a top-three team in the West. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle between the Bucks and Kings as both sides went on separate runs to get themselves back within a one-score game.

Milwaukee’s two-time MVP lead all players last night with 46 points. He went 19-28 from the field which included being 2-2 from deep and also 6-7 from the free-throw line. Along with that, he had four assists and three blocks to add to his dominant outing.

46 points in 34 minutes. 46 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 68 FG% | 2-2 3PM pic.twitter.com/hTna91Wfak — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 14, 2023

Kevin Heurter, De’Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis combined for 86 points, but that wasn’t enough to top the supporting cast of Milwaukee. Khris Middleton had one of his best games of the season with 31 points and nine assists last night. Brook Lopez went for 23 points and eight rebounds and they were able to hold off the Kings in a tough matchup.

The Bucks will have a second game in a back-to-back tonight on the road vs the Suns. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference and comes into the game on a two-game losing streak. Tip-off starts at 10:00 pm EST.