Main Page
Giannis Antetokounmpo passes Chris Webber, Chris Bosh on NBA’s all-time scoring list
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Chris Webber and Chris Bosh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for 97th place, during Wednesday night’s 144-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Antetokounmpo, 29, ended his outing with 17,205 career points, surpassing Bosh (17,189) and Webber (17,182). The two-time MVP is already the Bucks’ all-time scorer. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second with 14,211 points.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Antetokounmpo holds fifth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Highest FG% in a Season with 30+ PPG:
60.6 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (This Season)
58.0 — Adrian Dantley
57.7 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
57.4 — Kareem Adbul-Jabbar
57.0 — Adrian Dantley
Giannis is averaging 31 PPG on 61% FG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bgBt4eLAP1
— Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) December 28, 2023
As for the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Jeff Malone (17,231), Kevin Willis (17,253), Jack Sikma (17,287), Michael Finley (17,306), Kevin McHale (17,335), and Steve Nash (17,387) are among those who rank ahead of Antetokounmpo.
Moreover, in Milwaukee’s victory against Brooklyn on Wednesday, he recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes of action. He shot 10-of-12 (83.3%) from the field.
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in points this season, leads NBA in free throw attempts
Despite not having Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets stayed close to Milwaukee until the fourth quarter.
“They competed hard,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t know most of them but definitely I’ll learn them after today because they made it extremely, extremely tough for us.”
Additionally, in a 128-119 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 17, Antetokounmpo dethroned Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks’ all-time rebounding leader. The Greek Freak has grabbed 7,219 rebounds over the course of his 11-year career with Milwaukee. In six seasons in a Bucks uniform, Abdul-Jabbar amassed 7,161 boards.
Global greatness.@vinijr 🤝 @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/5Du1W9ykdt
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 28, 2023
Furthermore, Antetokounmpo notched a career-high 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts in a 140-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13, the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in NBA history.
The seven-time All-Star broke the franchise record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. His previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 win over Washington in January 2023.
Antetokounmpo owns nearly all Bucks’ franchise records. He joins Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls), LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves) as the only players to lead a franchise in points, rebounds, and assists.
In his 11th season, Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in field goals (342), 2-point field goals (331), and free throw attempts (343). Not to mention, he ranks second in points (925), fifth in total rebounds (328), 13th in steals (40), second in free throws (230), and fourth in player efficiency rating (29.2).
- Giannis Antetokounmpo passes Chris Webber, Chris Bosh on NBA’s all-time scoring list
- Celtics icon Paul Pierce says Lakers put up In-Season Tournament banner out of ‘spite’
- Former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl passed away at age 88
- Rockets’ Alperen Sengun joins Blake Griffin, Shaquille O’Neal as only NBA players with this record
- Coach Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is ‘hanging in there’ as he recovers from dog bite
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Potential Destinations for Keldon Johnson
-
NBA 24 hours ago
Mark Cuban says he’s only a ‘couple of days’ away from selling Mavericks’ majority stake ownership
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Ricky Rubio and Cavaliers Discussing Potential Buyout
-
NBA 1 week ago
Kawhi Leonard just did something no NBA player has ever done before