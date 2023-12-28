Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Chris Webber and Chris Bosh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for 97th place, during Wednesday night’s 144-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo, 29, ended his outing with 17,205 career points, surpassing Bosh (17,189) and Webber (17,182). The two-time MVP is already the Bucks’ all-time scorer. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second with 14,211 points.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Antetokounmpo holds fifth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Highest FG% in a Season with 30+ PPG: 60.6 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (This Season)

58.0 — Adrian Dantley

57.7 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

57.4 — Kareem Adbul-Jabbar

57.0 — Adrian Dantley Giannis is averaging 31 PPG on 61% FG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bgBt4eLAP1 — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) December 28, 2023



As for the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Jeff Malone (17,231), Kevin Willis (17,253), Jack Sikma (17,287), Michael Finley (17,306), Kevin McHale (17,335), and Steve Nash (17,387) are among those who rank ahead of Antetokounmpo.

Moreover, in Milwaukee’s victory against Brooklyn on Wednesday, he recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes of action. He shot 10-of-12 (83.3%) from the field.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in points this season, leads NBA in free throw attempts

Despite not having Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets stayed close to Milwaukee until the fourth quarter.

“They competed hard,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t know most of them but definitely I’ll learn them after today because they made it extremely, extremely tough for us.”

Additionally, in a 128-119 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 17, Antetokounmpo dethroned Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks’ all-time rebounding leader. The Greek Freak has grabbed 7,219 rebounds over the course of his 11-year career with Milwaukee. In six seasons in a Bucks uniform, Abdul-Jabbar amassed 7,161 boards.



Furthermore, Antetokounmpo notched a career-high 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts in a 140-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13, the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in NBA history.

The seven-time All-Star broke the franchise record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. His previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 win over Washington in January 2023.

Antetokounmpo owns nearly all Bucks’ franchise records. He joins Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls), LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves) as the only players to lead a franchise in points, rebounds, and assists.

In his 11th season, Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in field goals (342), 2-point field goals (331), and free throw attempts (343). Not to mention, he ranks second in points (925), fifth in total rebounds (328), 13th in steals (40), second in free throws (230), and fourth in player efficiency rating (29.2).