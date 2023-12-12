Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kevin McHale and Bob Boozer to move up to the 110th spot on the NBA’s all-time rebound list, in Monday night’s 133-129 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo, 29, has 7,126 career total rebounds. Among the players ranked ahead of him include Derrick Coleman (7,232), Dominique Wilkins (7,169), Ray Scott (7,154), Anthony Davis (7,144), and Alonzo Mourning (7,137).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Antetokounmpo has fifth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominant performance fuels the @Bucks to the thrilling OT win at home! Malik Beasley: 19 PTS, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/zNLuq8LjZ9 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2023



However, the 11-year veteran ranks 11th among active players. Besides Davis, the Bucks forward trails LeBron James (10,832), DeAndre Jordan (10,380), Andre Drummond (10,132), Kevin Love (9,176), Nikola Vucevic (8,881), Al Horford (8,290), Rudy Gobert (8,202), Russell Westbrook (8,105), and Jonas Valanciunas (7,591).

In Monday’s win, the seven-time All-Star recorded 32 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 41 minutes of action. Antetokounmpo shot 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the floor and 14-of-18 (77.8%) at the foul line as well.

“He was playing a great game,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said of Antetokounmpo’s performance. “He was moving the ball, sharing the ball, making the right play. He’s a veteran and he knows when to assert himself. In the second half, I thought he did a great job.”

Antetokounmpo took only two shots in the first half, making one, but logged all six of his assists. The two-time MVP finished 3-of-5 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 at the line through three quarters.

During the fourth quarter, the Bucks forward shot 5-of-7 from the floor and went 5-of-6 at the line. He made his only shot in overtime, along with posting three free throws on four attempts.

“There’s going to be teams around the league that I’m going to draw so much attention, which sometimes me taking a shot over two guys is not the best shot,” Antetokounmpo said. “Me trying to play in the crowd is not the best shot. I think I’ve got to the point where I’ve accepted that.”

After scoring 35 points on 68% shooting last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now averaging 30.2 PPG with a .611 FG%. We’re only ~20 games through the season, but no one in NBA history has averaged 30+ PPG with a 60+ FG%#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MPgd5LXY4S — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 6, 2023



Through 22 appearances this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 34.9 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 61.7% from the field.

No one in NBA history has averaged over 30 points per game on 60% shooting in a single season.

NBA sportsbooks show the Milwaukee Bucks with second-shortest odds below the Boston Celtics to win this season’s championship. Oddsmakers are still giving decent odds to the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.