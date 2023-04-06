Home » news » Golden State Has Ruled Andrew Wiggins Out For The Final Two Games Of The Regular Season

Golden State has ruled Andrew Wiggins out for the final two games of the regular season

The Western Conference standings are jam-packed with the regular season ending on Sunday. Only the top four seeds have clinched a playoff spot and there are still six teams fighting for a chance at a postseason berth. One of those teams is the Warriors who are currently sixth in the West with a 42-38 record. Andrew Wiggins is back with the team, but Golden State has ruled him out for the final two games of the regular season. 

Head coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors did not want to put Wiggins in a bad spot physically even if he was mentally able to play. The Warriors have two road games left this season to try and stay within the top six seeds and not fall into the play-in tournament.

Golden State has one of the worst road records in the league this season at 9-30 and they’ll have to dig deep for wins in their final two games. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+850) to win the Finals this season.

Expect to see Andrew Wiggins return in the postseason for the Warriors

Steve Kerr spoke to a local radio station yesterday and broke the news that Andrew Wiggins will not be returning for the final two regular season games. Wiggins had been working out on his own for nearly the two months he was away from the team. He’s bouncing back quickly and will be ramped up soon before the playoffs begin.

The 2014-15 ROY has played in only 37 games this season and last appeared on 2/13 vs the Washington Wizards. Wiggins thanked the Warriors for their love and support as he missed extended time due to a family matter.

It was ultimately the decision of the Warriors’ medical staff to clear Wiggins for the final two games and that did not happen. Golden State has two important games coming up on their schedule that will determine how their postseason starts. The difference could be playing Sacramento in the first round, or possibly even Memphis or Denver if they slip further.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

