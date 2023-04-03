The Golden State Warriors are clinging to the sixth seed in the West with three games left in their regular season. Injuries and other unspecified issues have left the lineup depleted at times. One player who’s missed a large portion of this season dealing with a family matter is Andrew Wiggins. He hasn’t played since 2/13, but Golden State got a positive update for the one-time all-star. He’s nearing a return and could be back “early this week” for the Warriors.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news today that Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return for the Warriors. He even specified it as “early this week” and that implies that he will be playing tomorrow night vs the Thunder. Golden State’s next game after tomorrow is not until Friday and that is not “early” in the week.

Wiggins should be a huge boost back to the Warriors’ starting lineup. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+1000) to win the Finals this season.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/bQAw8ixINI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2023

Andrew Wiggins will likely make his return tomorrow night vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

The 29-year-old SF was traded mid-season in 2019-20 to the Golden State Warriors. It turned out to be an excellent trade for the Warriors as Wiggins was a big part of their championship run last season. He averaged (16.5) points, (7.5) rebounds, (1.8) assists, and (1.0) steals in 22 postseason games last year.

Wiggins has only played in 37 games so far this season for the Warriors and has missed a total of 42 games. He missed 15 straight games from 12/5 to 1/7 with an injury and has missed the last 21 games in a row dealing with a family matter.

This will be just the second time in his entire career that he hasn’t played more than 70+ games in a season. He played 54 games in 2019-20 and is only at 37 this season. Even if he plays the final three games of the season, he will only be at 40 games played. Far and away the lowest number of games played in a season for his career.