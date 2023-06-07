In the 2023 postseason, Jordan Poole was not able to carry over his regular-season success. Recently, his head coach made some subtle comments about players on his roster not accepting their roles. Poole was one of the players. A few seasons ago, fans were excited about Poole’s future with the franchise. His poor shooting in the 2023 postseason has changed people’s opinions.

After the Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2022, Jordan Poole received a four-year, $128 million extension. Poole looked like the Warriors’ next great three-point shooter to carry on the legacy. That perspective has shifted after he shot (.254) percent from three in the 2023 postseason.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has called for the Warriros to think about trading Poole. Matt Barnes even made an appearance on FanDuel TV and said that Golden State could be shopping Poole this offseason.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [The Warriors] could possibly be shopping [Jordan Poole]… 2 years ago you were thinking ‘hey this is the guy we’re gonna hand the torch to’” 😬@Matt_Barnes22 on #Warriors offseason priorities#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/EYrFCZGunL — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) June 7, 2023

Jordan Poole has received a lot of negative criticism after his rough 2023 postseason

Stephen A. Smith said that Poole got paid by the Warriors last offseason and his mentality changed. He did have a successful postseason, averaging a career-high (20.4) points per game. However, Smith said that Poole’s attitude and mentality do not fit the Warrrios’ system.

Over the last decade, the Warriors have been one of the most dominant franchises in the NBA. Four championships in a span of nine seasons are not easy to do. Their team has been built on togetherness and being connected mentally. That is something that Poole lacks.

We all saw the video from earlier this season when Draymond Green punched his teammate Jordan Poole. This caused a stir in Golden State’s locker room. The team was able to get through it, but Poole clearly did something to piss off Green. While media members think he should be traded, chances are he remains with Golden State for next season. They have a lot invested in his future and they are not going to give up on him.