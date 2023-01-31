Home » news » Golden States Steph Curry Passed Another Warriors Legend For Most All Time Field Goals Last Night

Golden State’s Steph Curry Passed Another Warriors Legend For Most All-Time Field Goals Last Night

After a shaky start to the season for Golden State, they’ve settled in and sit at fifth in the Western Conference. The West is stacked this year as the difference between fifth and tenth place is just one game. Golden State are 6-4 in their last ten and are on a small three-game win streak after a 128-120 win vs the Thunder. In that win Steph Curry dropped 38 points and broke yet another record for the Warriors as he passed an all-time legend once again. 

Curry had an impressive 38/8/12 along with one block and eight three’s made. In doing so he passed Warrior’s legend and NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the most made field-goals in franchise history. Another milestone that Curry can add to his storied career thus far.

With a 26-24 record the Warriors are trying to stay above .500 and retain the highest seed possible in the West. The margin for error is extremely small right now and a bad stretch of games could set the team back. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry once again finds himself in the record books for the Warriors

The four-time NBA champ also owns the number-one spot in franchise history for games played, three-pointers made, assists, steals, and total points. A simple scoop layup in the third quarter moved him past Chamberlain for most field-goals made in franchise history.

Curry also leads the Warriors in field-goal attempts, free-throw percentage, and turnovers. The eight-time all-star needs 1,640 more made free-throws and 2,481 more attempts to pass Hall of Famer Paul Arizin. He’s second in career three-point percentage at (42.8) and trails Anthony Morrow with a (46) career three percentage as a Warrior.

Head coach Steve Kerr will be looking for his squad to find a way to get some more consistent wins as the season is more than half-way over at this point. A trait of the Golden State Warriors is being able to kick it into a different gear come the playoffs and who knows that better than Steph Curry.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

