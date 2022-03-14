Gonzaga vs Georgia State Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to take on the Georgia State Panthers in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at 4:15 EST. This game will be played at the Moda Center as Gonzaga will be coming in with the number one seed in the region after finishing the season at 26-3. Georgia State is going to be coming into this one after winning the Sun Belt tournament and going 19-10 on the year.

Gonzaga vs GSU – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Gonzaga vs Georgia State

📊 Record: Gonzaga(26-3), Georgia State(19-10)

📅 Date: March 17th, 2022

🕛 Time: 4:15 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏟 Venue: Moda Center

🎲 Odds: Gonzaga(-23.5), Georgia State(+23.5)

Gonzaga vs GSU Odds

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Georgia State Panthers will meet at the Moda Center on Thursday. Gonzaga is going to be coming in as the favorite to win the March Madness Tournament, so this should be a game that they do walk away with.

Gonzaga vs GSU Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Thursday afternoon’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Gonzaga vs GSU Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Gonzaga Wants Revenge

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are going to be coming into this one just trying to take care of business like they have all season long. As crazy as it sounds, they might not be as dominant as they were a season ago in terms of the record, but this team could be better than what they were a year ago.

Unfortunately for Gonzaga, they were not able to win the March Madness Tournament a season ago, so they’re hoping that they can bring it home this year.

They’re going to be coming in with NBA players all throughout their roster including Chet Holmgren, who could potentially be the number one pick in this year’s draft.

Georgia State, Nothing To Lose

The Georgia State Bulldogs have one job on Thursday against this Gonzaga team and that’s making it as tough as possible on them. Obviously, when you are a mid-major school like Georgia State, and you’re going to go up against one of the best college basketball programs of all time in Gonzaga, you can’t feel too confident about your chances.

We have seen some crazy things happen in March Madness, so this wouldn’t be the first time that an insane upset like this happened, but it doesn’t seem likely at the moment. Georgia State is going to be coming into this one after winning a tough Sun Belt division after they were able to beat the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns, 80-71.

CBB Betting Trends — Gonzaga vs GSU

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Gonzaga Trends

12 games have gone OVER and 17 have gone UNDER this season.

15-12-2 ATS this season.

GSU Trends

8 games have gone OVER and 18 have gone UNDER this season.

13-12-1 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — Gonzaga vs GSU

For this game, I’m going to go with the Gonzaga Bulldogs to cover that big spread. I think Gonzaga knows exactly what they have to do to play at a high level during the March Madness Tournament, so I expect them to come out here and just take care of business like they usually do.

This is a team that always finds ways to just go out there and beat anybody that they are on the court with, and not only do they beat high-level teams, but they also go out there and take care of business against teams that they know they’re much better than.

