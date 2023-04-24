Grizzlies Could Move on From Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies has been in the news quite a bit lately. He has made quite the ruckus in this current series against the Lakers. If things do not turn around for the Grizzlies, this very well could be the last we see Dillon Brooks in a Grizzlies jersey. The wing is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While Brooks does have his strengths, it also makes sense why Memphis is looking upgrade at the small forward position. A more offensive oriented small forward or a two-way player would benefit the Grizzlies in a great way.

Grizzlies Looking to Upgrade From Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks’ Recent Antics

Dillon Brooks poked the bear so to speak. In an interview, Brooks said he doesn’t care about LeBron James and that he is old. On top of this, he also said he does not respect anyone until they score 40 on him.

“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points). I pride myself on what I do on defense and taking any challenge on the board.” Dillon Brooks

The general sentiment among the media and other peers is that he didn’t do anything other than provide LeBron extra motivation. In game three, Brooks was ejected after hitting James in the lower area of his body. Dillon Brooks has also been involved in several other altercations with players. One of which was a fight with Cleveland’s star shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell this season. As alluded to already, he does serve his purpose. However, the headache may be getting too much for the Grizzlies organization at this point.

Possible Wings for Memphis

At the trade deadline, it was reported that Memphis pursued O.G. Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. With Bridges’ emergence on Brooklyn, it is unlikely that he will go anywhere. Anunoby is highly valued by the Raptors which most likely leaves him out of the equation. However, Memphis may want to reach out to the Nets about another two-way player, Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith would cost less than Anunoby and still provide a solid perimeter defender. Not to mention, he is a more polished offensive player than Dillon Brooks. Other free agent targets the Grizzlies could pursue include Josh Hart, Harrison Barnes, and Kyle Kuzma. All in all, do not be surprised if Dillon Brooks is no longer a member of the Memphis Grizzlies after this season.

