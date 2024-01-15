Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane and forward Jake LaRavia are out indefinitely after suffering ankle injuries. Bane, 25, has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain.

The 6-foot-3 guard sustained the injury during the third quarter of Memphis’ 128-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. He will be reevaluated in six weeks.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies now hold 26th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/HxH7H1ForD — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 15, 2024



LaRavia, 22, is out with a Grade 2 high left ankle sprain, which he sustained during the opening quarter of Saturday’s 106-94 loss against the New York Knicks. The second-year wing is scheduled to be reevaluated in three weeks.

Through 37 starts this season, Bane is averaging career highs of 24.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 34.6 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 47.4% from the floor, a career-low 38.4% beyond the arc, and 86.4% at the foul line.

In Memphis’ 116-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 6, Bane recorded a career-high 49 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks in 36 minutes of action.

Furthermore, Bane ranks 17th in the NBA in points (904) this season, 12th in field goals (330), fifth in 3-pointers (123), 20th in minutes played (1,277), and 17th in turnovers (99).

During the offseason, he signed a five-year, $197.23 million contract extension with Memphis. The deal includes $8.67 million in total incentives, bringing the maximum value to $205.9 million. His new contract begins in the 2024-25 season.



Meanwhile, through 11 games off the bench this season, LaRavia is averaging 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 11.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 37.2% from the field and 75% at the line.

The Wake Forest product posted a season-high 12 points in Friday’s loss to the Clippers.

In October, LaRavia exercised his $3.35 million player option for the 2024-25 season. This is part of the four-year, $14.76 million rookie-scale contract he signed in July 2022.