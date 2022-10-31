Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Injury Update Ahead Of Utah Jazz Clash

Memphis Grizzlies will take on Utah Jazz once again Monday night, after narrowly losing on Saturday in Salt Lake City. They were without star man Ja Morant, and fans will hope that the 23-year-old will make his return.

The Grizzlies’ NBA All-Star guard was still listed as ‘questionable’ for Monday.

Ja Morant (illness) questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 30, 2022

Morant missed Saturday’s 124-123 loss to Jazz, so the team will be out to get revenge.

The 2019 first round draft pick is a huge part of the team and has begun the season with 32.6 points per game. He’s shooting 52% from the field goal on 10.8 of 20.4 shots per game. Morant also seems to be improving his 3 point shooting too. Last season he only made 1.5 threes per game, and this season he is currently averaging a respectable 2.6 threes per game on 56.5 shooting.

The Ja Morant and Desmond Bane backcourt is must-see TV. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/FXPjJwD6Yh — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) October 25, 2022

In one of the best games in his career, Morant scored 49 points in a huge win against the Houston Rockets.