Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 18)

Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-11, 20-19-1 ATS) host the Memphis Grizzlies (15-25, 17-23 ATS) in the third meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Wolves as 12-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024

Thursday, January 18, 2024 🕙 What time is Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Grizzlies +12 (-110) | Timberwolves -12 (-110)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Predictions

The Grizzlies are 12-20 against Western Conference opponents this season. Memphis also has a 2-2 record in games decided by three points or less. Entering this game, the Grizzlies are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

During that stretch, Memphis is averaging 111.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field.

This is the third head-to-head matchup this season. Minnesota defeated the Grizzlies 127-103 in the last meeting on Dec. 9. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 21 points for the Grizzlies.

Furthermore, Minnesota is 20-6 in conference play this season and 16-2 at home. The Timberwolves are averaging 14.4 turnovers per game and are 11-3 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

Rudy Gobert is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Wolves. The club is averaging 113.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves hold an 81.9% chance of defeating Memphis. Since the Grizzlies’ stars are all dealing with injuries, Minnesota should win this one at home. The Wolves play their best at Target Center.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injuries

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PG Derrick Rose (hamstring; out indefinitely) | C Steven Adams (knee; out for the season) | PG Marcus Smart (finger; out indefinitely) | PF Brandon Clarke (Achilles; out indefinitely) | PG Ja Morant (shoulder; out for season) | PG Desmond Bane (ankle; out indefinitely) | SF Jake LaRavia (ankle; out indefinitely)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

SF Jaylen Clark (Achilles; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Memphis is 1-4 ATS in its past five matchups with Minnesota as well.

Next, the Grizzlies are 5-1 in their previous six meetings with Western Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 9-1 in their last 10 home games.

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its past five contests.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in four of the Wolves’ previous six games.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

PG Vince Williams Jr. | SG Luke Kennard | PF Ziaire Williams | SF Xavier Tillman | C Jaren Jackson Jr.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Anthony Edwards | PF Jaden McDaniels | SF Karl-Anthony Towns | C Rudy Gobert

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 40 games, the Grizzlies are 6-7 as favorites, 9-18 as underdogs, 12-9 ATS away, and 11-10 over/under away. The Timberwolves are 25-5 as favorites, 4-6 as underdogs, 10-7-1 ATS at home, and 6-11-1 ATS over/under at home. Minnesota is 4-1 in its last five games.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Timberwolves to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 214.5. The point total has gone under in 11 of Memphis’ past 14 games played in January. However, the Grizzlies’ defense has taken a hit due to injuries.

Pick the Timberwolves to win! Minnesota’s three-game winning streak is more than enough evidence here. The Wolves are also aiming to win their third straight home game. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.