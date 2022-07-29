Our analysts at Basketball Insiders have researched the hall of fame probability of active NBA players in 2022. According to Basketball-Reference, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are solid locks for the NBA Hall of Fame.

All three All-Star veterans have a 100% probability of being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Nonetheless, the other top-10 players with the highest percentages still have respectable odds.

Dwight Howard is currently a free agent. He last signed with the Lakers for the 2021-22 NBA season. The eight-time All-Star helped the Lakers defeat the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. He also won Defensive Player of the Year three times (2009–2011).

And Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is coming off an abdominal injury. The 10-year veteran won Rookie of the Year in 2013 and has received six All-Star selections. Plus, he was selected to the All-NBA First Team in 2018.

Hall of Fame Probability of Active NBA Players

Rank NBA Player Hall of Fame Probability 1 LeBron James 100.00% 2 Chris Paul 100.00% 3 Kevin Durant 100.00% 4 Stephen Curry 99.99% 5 James Harden 99.99% 6 Russell Westbrook 99.93% 7 Dwight Howard 99.73% 8 Anthony Davis 98.51% 9 Carmelo Anthony 98.42% 10 Damian Lillard 90.63% 11 Giannis Antetokounmpo 87.16% 12 Kyle Lowry 85.74% 13 Paul George 84.06% 14 Kyrie Irving 83.66% 15 Kawhi Leonard 77.69% 16 Draymond Green 76.82% 17 Kevin Love 73.47% 18 Jimmy Butler 71.05% 19 Klay Thompson 70.21% 20 Rajon Rondo 60.56% 21 Blake Griffin 54.81% 22 LaMarcus Aldridge 50.89% 23 Joe Johnson 50.56% 24 Nikola Jokić 43.73% 25 John Wall 32.39% 26 DeMar DeRozan 20.92% 27 Rudy Gobert 19.80% 28 Kemba Walker 15.10% 29 Andre Iguodala 12.69% 30 Al Horford 12.23% 31 Derrick Rose 11.93% 32 Karl-Anthony Towns 10.80% 33 Isaiah Thomas 7.05% 34 Paul Millsap 5.51% 35 Marc Gasol 4.20% 36 Bradley Beal 2.26% 37 Andre Drummond 1.91% 38 Khris Middleton 1.73% 39 DeAndre Jordan 1.71% 40 DeMarcus Cousins 1.51% 41 Devin Booker 1.08%

Stephen Curry — 99.99% probability

While James, Durant and Paul have the highest probability, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is right there as well. The former Davidson guard was selected seventh overall by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft. The two-time MVP helped Golden State win its fourth championship in eight years.

At the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, he scored 50 points en route to winning his first All-Star Game MVP. Also, he’s received four All-NBA First-Team selections. In the playoffs, after the guard averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game versus the Mavericks, he won the league’s first ever Western Conference Finals MVP award.

Not to mention, Curry won his first Finals MVP. Through six games, Steph averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists against the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. On Aug. 6, 2021, the guard signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with his team. He is projected to earn $59,606,817 with the Warriors in the 2025-26 season.

James Harden — 99.99% chance

Next, 76ers guard James Harden has a 99.99% probability of making the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was selected third overall by the Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft. In his first year, he received an NBA All-Rookie Second-Team selection. Two seasons later, he won Sixth Man of the Year in 2012.

Through 942 career games, the 10-time All-Star has averaged 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. In his 2018-19 season with the Rockets, Harden averaged a career-high 36.1 points per game.

With Houston, the three-time scoring champion won the MVP award in 2018 after averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

In the 2021-22 season, the 13-year veteran averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He averaged 41% shooting from the field and 33% from 3-point range. The guard played 44 games with the Nets last season before getting traded to the Sixers.

Russell Westbrook — 99.93% probability

Lastly, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has a 99.93% chance of being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. Before the team relocated to Oklahoma City, the guard was selected fourth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 NBA Draft. Ownership later changed the name to the Thunder.

Through 1,021 career games, Westbrook has averaged 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. To boost his case for the hall of fame, winning a championship with the Lakers would help.

Westbrook was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2009 after averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The former UCLA guard won MVP with the Thunder in 2017 after averaging a career-high 31.6 points per game. He also finished with 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

At this point of his playing career, the 14-year veteran has earned two All-NBA First-Team selections, five All-NBA Second-Team selections and two All-NBA Third-Team honors.

Additionally, the guard won back-to-back All-Star Game MVP awards in 2015 and 2016. In the 2020-21 season, Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in NBA history. Aside from winning MVP in 2017, his triple-double stats are the highlight of his professional playing career.

