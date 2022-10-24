Hawks, Bucks seek trade for Suns forward Jae Crowder

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. During the offseason, the 10-year veteran agreed to remain away from the team as both sides work out a trade.

While the Miami Heat have not yet reached out to Suns G.M. James Jones, the Heat were mentioned as one of the potential suitors in the Eastern Conference.

A couple of NBA betting sites are giving the Hawks the 16th-best odds to win the NBA championship in 2023. After starting 2-1, some sportsbooks are expecting them to return to the playoffs this season.

The Bucks and the Suns have engaged in trade conversations for Jae Crowder, per @ShamsCharania The Heat and Hawks reportedly remain interested as well pic.twitter.com/KwMvCv7TIM — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 24, 2022

“In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said,” reported Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Milwaukee has registered interest in the veteran forward who has remained away from the Suns’ organization as both sides work toward a trade. Miami is also believed to be among the current suitors for Crowder, according to league sources.”

Hawks and Bucks are among the teams interested in trading for Suns forward Jae Crowder

On Twitter, the veteran wing tweeted this message back in September: “ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.!”

“NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.!”

ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) September 25, 2022

In November 2020, the forward signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Suns. Since this deal, Crowder has been a solid addition for Phoenix. He is set to earn $10,183,800 for the 2022-23 season. The Hawks could use another wing.

Through 60 appearances with the Suns during the 2020-21 season, Crowder logged 10.1 points, 4.7 boards, and 2.1 assists per game. He made starts in 42 contests.

Last season, in 67 starts, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. Also, he shot 39.9% from the floor and 34.8% from outside the arc.

Moreover, in the 2021-22 season, the forward scored a season-high 19 points in three separate games. On December 6, 2021, in the Suns’ 108-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Crowder finished with 19 points and 6 boards in 31 minutes of action. He shot 7-of-14 (50%) from the field and 4-of-10 (40%) from 3-point range.

Either the Bucks or Hawks would be a terrific fit for Jae Crowder. Not to mention, Miami could use his rebounding and scoring abilities right now. They started 0-2 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Heat earned their first win on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.