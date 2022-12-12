Hawks guard Trae Young (low back) questionable vs. Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (low back tightness) is questionable for Monday night’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time All-Star has missed only two games so far this season.

Other players listed on Atlanta’s injury report include Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management), John Collins (left ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain).

A few NBA betting sites show the Hawks with the 15th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers greater odds to win the Eastern Conference.

While Capela is questionable, Bogdanovic, Collins, and Murray are out for this interconference matchup. According to the Hawks’ latest report, Collins and Murray remain out indefinitely.

Murray is expected to return later in the month. Collins missed his fifth consecutive game on Sunday. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Collins could return next week.

Through 25 starts this season, Young is averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 9.6 assists. He’s also shooting 40.8% from the field and 28.7% from downtown. Young has recorded 13 double-doubles as well.

On Nov. 25, in the Hawks’ 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets, Young scored a season-high 44 points in 38 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-28 (46.4%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-10 (40%) beyond the arc.

In Atlanta’s 123-122 overtime win versus the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the fifth-year player finished with 19 points and 14 assists in 43 minutes played.

Based on mid-range shooting accuracy, it was Young’s worst performance this season. From the floor, he shot 5-of-18 (27.8%). This win snapped the Hawks’ three-game losing streak.

For those wondering, Young ranks second in turnovers (94) this season behind Kevin Porter Jr. (96).

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have three players listed as questionable: Steven Adams (ankle), Ja Morant (thigh), and Jake LaRavia (foot).

Desmond Bane is out indefinitely because of a toe injury. Plus, Danny Green needs more time to recover from his left ACL and LCL injuries.

Memphis is on a five-game winning streak. The team is 5-1 in its last six matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. As for the Hawks, they are 1-5 in their past six away games.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have an 82% chance of defeating the Hawks on Monday night. Sportsbooks show Atlanta as a heavy 9.5-point road underdog.