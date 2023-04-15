Main Page
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions NBA Playoffs First Round
Today, the Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Hawks vs. Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as a nine-point favorite at home. Boston is 32-9 at home, whereas Atlanta is 18-24 away. BetOnline odds are below.
Hawks vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs
- 🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics
- 📊 Record: Hawks (42-41, 37-45-1 ATS) | Celtics (57-25, 45-36-1 ATS)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- 🕛 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channels: ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts
- 🎲 NBA Odds: Hawks +9 (-105) | Celtics -9 (-115)
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds | NBA Playoffs First Round Game 1
|
NBA Team
|
Odds
|
Play
|Atlanta Hawks
|+9 (-105)
|Boston Celtics
|-9 (-115)
Hawks vs. Celtics Predictions | Game 1 of 2023 NBA Playoffs
On Saturday, the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks play the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics inside TD Garden at 3:30 p.m. ET. The winner of this seven-game series will advance to the second round. The Celtics are favored to win this first-round series in five games. Jayson Tatum became the first Celtics player in franchise history to average 30 points per game in a season.
In the 2022 NBA Finals, Boston lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games. “We had the whole summer to talk about it, the whole preseason to answer questions about it. The whole regular season. And now it’s like, ‘We’re back in the playoffs,’” Tatum said. “We get to essentially get another chance at it.”
Moreover, the Hawks went 12-11 after the firing of Nate McMillan, and new head coach Quin Snyder remained on the courtside for the last 21 games. Atlanta has not won a first-round playoff series since defeating the New York Knicks in five games back in 2021.
Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 83.6% chance of winning today. Boston should win Game 1 of this first-round series. The key word there is “should.” Since most bettors are expecting the C’s to come away with the victory, Atlanta will likely make things more interesting down the stretch. Boston will win by a couple of points, and the Hawks might cover the spread.
Hawks vs. Celtics Injuries | NBA Injury Report
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
No injuries reported
Boston Celtics Injury Report
SF Danilo Gallinari (ACL tear; out indefinitely) | PG Marcus Smart (neck; probable) | SF Jaylen Brown (hand; probable)
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Playoffs Picks 2023
- Atlanta is 6-4 in its past 10 games.
- The Hawks are winless in their last five matchups versus Boston.
- Not to mention, the Hawks are 0-5 ATS in their previous five meetings against the Celtics.
- As for the Celtics, they’re 8-1 in their past nine home games versus Atlanta.
- Boston has won its last seven straight home games.
- Lastly, the point total has gone under in five of Boston’s previous seven contests against the Hawks.
Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup
PG Trae Young | SG Dejounte Murray | PF John Collins | SF De’Andre Hunter | C Clint Capela
Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup
PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Blake Griffin | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford
Hawks vs. Celtics Picks | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round
Moving on to other betting statistics, Atlanta is 13-21 as an underdog, 24-17-1 over/under away, and 19-23 ATS away. Boston is 51-21 as a favorite, 25-15-1 over/under at home, and 24-17 ATS at home. The point total has gone over in six of the Celtics’ last eight games when playing as the favorite.
Boston started its season off strong. For the first half of the regular season, the C’s remained at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. However, the team began to lose its thunder come March. Having said that, our betting experts are projecting the Celtics to win, Atlanta to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 231.
Pick the Celtics to win! Boston has won its past five matchups against Atlanta. The Hawks have not defeated the C’s since Jan. 28, 2022. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.
