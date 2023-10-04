The Miami Heat are exercising forward Nikola Jovic’s $2.4 million team option for the 2024-25 season, per sources. This is part of the four-year, $11.4 million rookie-scale contract he signed last July.

Jovic, 20, is relieved to still be playing in a Heat uniform after last month’s Damian Lillard trade rumors surfaced.

“I’m happy I’m here,” he said. “Even if I got traded, I still love these guys. They did a lot for me. I’m more happy. I stayed here because I know I’m going to get a lot better here. Everything they do, they do right.”

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Miami Heat hold fifth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat have exercised their third-year option on Nikola Jovic, guaranteeing 2024-25 on his rookie-scale contract. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 3, 2023



Nikola Jovic participated in the 2021-22 Euroleague Basketball Next Generation Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia. He averaged 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 66% from the field, winning MVP.

Following the season, Jovic was selected 27th overall by the Heat in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 wing made eight starts in 15 appearances with Miami in his rookie 2022-23 season.

Miami Heat pick up forward Nikola Jovic’s $2.4 million team option for the 2024-25 season; this is part of the four-year, $11.5 million deal he signed in 2022

Last season, he averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 13.6 minutes per game with the Heat. Plus, the former Mega Basket star shot 40.6% from the floor, 22.9% beyond the arc, and 94.7% at the foul line.

In Miami’s 107-106 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 18, 2022, the forward recorded career highs of 18 points and six boards in 31 minutes as a starter. He finished 4-of-10 (40%) shooting from the field and 9-of-10 (90%) at the line as well.

Nikola Jović on 11/18/2022 @ WAS: — 18 PTS

— 6 REB

— 90% FT First Heat rookie since ‘08 to record 18+ PTS, 6+ REB, and shoot 90%+ from the free throw line (min. 10 attempts) in a single game. Predict his stat-line for next year!🔥pic.twitter.com/q1XFR7aBmE — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) October 3, 2023

Of course, Jovic became the first Heat rookie since 2008 to record at least 18 points, six rebounds, and shoot 90% or better from the free throw line (minimum 10 attempts) in a single game.

With the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate, he averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 block per game. Not to mention, he shot 46.7% from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range.

NBA Betting Content You May Like