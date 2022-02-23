Horned Frogs vs Longhorns Prediction, NCAA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Big 12 Conference matchup, the unranked TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 14-9-2 ATS) are taking on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-8, 12-15 ATS); NCAA picks are available here. Keep reading for Horned Frogs vs Longhorns content.

Can the Horned Frogs obtain their first win against the Longhorns since Mar. 9, 2019? Guards Damion Baugh and Mike Miles will have to elevate their performances. Along with the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Horned Frogs vs Longhorns Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Special Events Center; Austin, Texas

Horned Frogs vs Longhorns NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

All Horned Frogs vs Longhorns betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Horned Frogs +8.5 (-105) | Longhorns -8.5 (-115)

Best moneyline: Horned Frogs +320 | Longhorns -400

Over/Under: 126.5 | Horned Frogs -105 | Longhorns -115

TCU Horned Frogs Injury Report

G Maxwell Evans ( out for the season) | G Shahada Wells (out for the season) | C Eddie Lampkin Jr. (questionable)

Texas Longhorns Injury Report

C Tre Mitchell (out indefinitely)

Horned Frogs vs Longhorns News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Furthermore, in the TCU Horned Frogs’ 77-67 home win versus the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday, forward Emanuel Miller put up 18 points in 34 minutes spent on the court. Guard Mike Miles ended his performance with 15 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35 minutes played. Overall, the Horned Frogs outrebounded them 42 to 24.

To add to the information above, the Horned Frogs have won five of their last 10 contests. Their 10-point win over the Mountaineers snapped their three-game losing streak. TCU is playing decent at home this season, and the team is keeping each game close on the road. They are 4-3 away, 10-4 at home and 6-1 ATS on the road.

As for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns, last Saturday, in their 61-55 home loss against the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders, guard Andrew Jones led his team in scoring with 20 points earned in 36 minutes played. Guard Courtney Ramey accumulated 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37 minutes on the court, too. In a losing effort, the Longhorns shot 8-for-26 (30.8%) from three-point range.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Longhorns have a 84.7% chance of winning.

Moreover, Texas has won six of its past 10 games, though, the team is inconsistent and unpredictable. They won three straight games in January — defeating the Cowboys, Volunteers and Horned Frogs — but the Longhorns have failed to develop a solid rhythm. Now, the team is 15-2 at home, 3-6 away and 9-8 ATS at home.

Equally important, in the previous six head-to-head meetings, the Longhorns are a perfect 6-0 versus the Horned Frogs. On Jan. 25, 2022, Texas won 73-50 on the road. TCU has not defeated them since Mar. 9, 2019, when the team won 69-56 on the road.

Horned Frogs vs Longhorns NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

TCU is 13-5 ATS in its previous 18 games played.

The Horned Frogs are 2-4 SU in their past six contests.

And, the total has gone over in seven of the Horned Frogs’ last nine games.

On the other side, the Longhorns are 13-6 SU in their previous 19 games played.

Next, the total has gone under in 13 of the Longhorns’ past 18 matchups versus the Horned Frogs.

Texas is 16-2 SU in their last 18 home games.

Projected TCU Horned Frogs Starting Lineup

G Damion Baugh | G Mike Miles | F Xavier Cork| F Charles O’Bannon Jr. | F Emanuel Miller

Projected Texas Longhorns Starting Lineup

G Marcus Carr | G Andrew Jones | G Courtney Ramey | F Timmy Allen | F Christian Bishop

Horned Frogs vs Longhorns Prediction | NCAA Picks

Additionally, at this point of the 2021-22 NCAA Men’s Basketball season, TCU is 12-3 as a favorite, 5-5 as an underdog and 6-1 ATS away, whereas Texas is 17-4 as a favorite, 2-4 as an underdog and 9-8 ATS at home. The Horned Frogs won the previous matchup, but the Longhorns have just two losses on their home court this season.

Heading into this highly-anticipated Big 12 rematch, the Longhorns are 8.5-point favorites at home. TCU has not defeated Texas since 2019, and their losing steak against them will likely expand after tonight’s contest.

Taking everything into account, pick the Longhorns to win, the Horned Frogs will cover the spread and the total will go over 126.5. If you have never placed a bet, feel free to check out our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.