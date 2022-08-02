Hornets’ PJ Washington and girlfriend Alisah Chanel expecting first child

Hornets forward PJ Washington and girlfriend Alisah Chanel started dating in September 2021. Now, the couple is expecting their first child together. In June, PJ got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s name on his hand. The Louisville, Kentucky native will soon be a father of two.

Last year, PJ broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renny, two months prior to dating Alisah. This was shortly after PJ and Brittany welcomed their first child together on May 5, 2021.

On Sunday, July 31, Alisah’s 25th birthday, the Instagram model posed for multiple images during her maternity photoshoot. On Instagram, she posted, “God’s greatest gift,” while also including, “This is Chapter 25.” In the comments, PJ typed, “I love u.”

God is the greatest — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) August 1, 2022

On the NBA player’s Instagram page, the forward posted a picture of Alisah posing in front of her new black jeep. PJ bought her the vehicle as a birthday present.

The Hornets forward left this message in the caption: “Since the day we met we have been attached at the hip, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. We have had so many great experiences and memories on such little time.”

He added, “You have shown me love and affection when I needed it the most, you have always been there for our kids. You go out of your way to make others happy, you encourage everybody to do better and be better.”

“We have grown a lot together and I’m so glad we met. I can’t wait to spend the rest of time with you. I’m forever grateful for everything you do. I love you babe Happy 25th.”

Hornets’ PJ Washington is entering fourth NBA season

The Hornets forward celebrates his 24th birthday later this month on August 23.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 65 games played, PJ Washington averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. While averaging 47% from the field, the forward shot 36.5% from downtown.

He was selected 12th overall by the Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. His $5,808,435 team option for the 2022-23 season was exercised on October 29, 2021.