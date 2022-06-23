How Paolo Banchero Became The Latest Betting Odds Favourite In The NBA Draft

Paolo Banchero is a hot topic of conversation among NBA executives this week, and he’s apparently on the minds of bettors, too.

Ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Banchero has seen an influx of wagers to be the No. 1 overall selection. While Jabari Smith Jr. remains the odds-on favorite to be picked first, Banchero’s odds have gone from 9-1 to 1-2 in less than a week’s time.

From a price of +500 at midnight to -200 just two and a half hours later, the NBA Draft props market has seen one of its biggest shifts in history less than 24 hours from the event in Brooklyn, New York.

Banchero’s price to be drafted first overall continued to shorten every hour, but seems to have now settled at around -180 with his two rivals Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren sitting at +140 and +1000 respectively.

This movement has prompted NBA fans to suggest that a trade between the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic could be in the works, and that the Rockets may trade up to the number one pick in the hope of securing Banchero’s signature ahead of Orlando and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There could be a fear within the Houston Rockets that if the Magic decide to select Chet Holmgren with the first pick, Oklahoma would resort to selecting Banchero, leaving Jabari Smith Jr. most likely heading to Houston. The Rockets appear to be set on adding Banchero to their ever-growing roster of young talent featuring Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Below, you will find our deluge of draft props. Major movements during the last five days are noted in bold.

No. 1 overall pick

Paolo Banchero -180

Jabari Smith Jr. +140

Chet Holmgren +1000

(Paolo Banchero was +900 last week)

(Jabari Smith Jr. was -200 last week)

No. 2 overall pick

Chet Holmgren -135

Jabari Smith Jr. +175

Paolo Banchero +360

Jaden Ivey +2200

Shaedon Sharpe +10000

No. 3 overall pick

Paolo Banchero -210

Chet Holmgren +425

Jaden Ivey +650

Jabari Smith Jr. +700

Keegan Murray +2200

Shaedon Sharpe +2500

(Last week, Chet Holmgren was +1000)

(Last week, Jaden Ivey was +1200)

No. 4 overall pick

Jaden Ivey -175

Keegan Murray +150

Shaedon Sharpe +1100

Dyson Daniels +2200

Chet Holmgren +3300

A.J. Griffin +4000

(Last week, Jaden Ivey was -300)

(Last week, Keegan Murray was +300)

No. 5 overall pick

Keegan Murray +100

Jaden Ivey +200

Shaedon Sharpe +500

Benedict Mathurin +700

Dyson Daniels +2000

Chet Holmgren +3300

(Chet Holmgren was added to 4th and 5th pick odds since last week)

Will Collin Gillespie be drafted?

Yes +200

No -300

Who will be drafted first?

Johnny Davis -165

AJ Griffin +125

Who will be drafted first?

Ousmane Dieng -250

Malaki Branham +170

Who will be drafted first?

Nikola Jovic -130

EJ Liddell -110

A.J. Griffin draft position

Over/Under 11.5

Bennedict Mathurin draft position

Over/Under 6.5

Blake Wesley draft position

Over/Under 21.5

(Last week was 23.5)

Dyson Daniels draft position

Over/Under 7.5

EJ Liddell draft position

Over/Under 22.5

Jaden Hardy draft position

Over/Under 24.5

Jalen Duren draft position

Over/Under 10.5

Jalen Williams draft position

Over/Under 17.5

Jeremy Sochan draft position

Over/Under 11.5

(Last week was 12)

Johnny Davis draft position

Over/Under 10.5

(Last week was 11.5)

Keegan Murray draft position

Over/Under 5.5

Malaki Branham draft position

Over/Under 14

(Last week was 14.5)

MarJon Beauchamp draft position

Over/Under 25.5

Mark Williams draft position

Over/Under 14.5

(Last week was 13.5)

Nikola Jovic draft position

Over/Under 20.5

(Last week was 22.5)

Ochai Agbaji draft position

Over/Under 14

(Last week was 15)

Ousmane Dieng draft position

Over/Under 14.5

Shaedon Sharpe draft position

Over/Under 8

(Last week was 7.5)

Tari Eason draft position

Over/Under 17.5

(Last week was 16.5)

TyTy Washington draft position

Over/Under 18.5

(Last week was 17.5)

Walker Kessler draft position

Over/Under 24.5

Wendell Moore Jr. draft position

Over/Under 28.5