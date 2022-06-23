Headlines
How Paolo Banchero Became The Latest Betting Odds Favourite In The NBA Draft
Paolo Banchero is a hot topic of conversation among NBA executives this week, and he’s apparently on the minds of bettors, too.
Ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Banchero has seen an influx of wagers to be the No. 1 overall selection. While Jabari Smith Jr. remains the odds-on favorite to be picked first, Banchero’s odds have gone from 9-1 to 1-2 in less than a week’s time.
From a price of +500 at midnight to -200 just two and a half hours later, the NBA Draft props market has seen one of its biggest shifts in history less than 24 hours from the event in Brooklyn, New York.
Banchero’s price to be drafted first overall continued to shorten every hour, but seems to have now settled at around -180 with his two rivals Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren sitting at +140 and +1000 respectively.
This movement has prompted NBA fans to suggest that a trade between the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic could be in the works, and that the Rockets may trade up to the number one pick in the hope of securing Banchero’s signature ahead of Orlando and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
There could be a fear within the Houston Rockets that if the Magic decide to select Chet Holmgren with the first pick, Oklahoma would resort to selecting Banchero, leaving Jabari Smith Jr. most likely heading to Houston. The Rockets appear to be set on adding Banchero to their ever-growing roster of young talent featuring Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
Below, you will find our deluge of draft props. Major movements during the last five days are noted in bold.
No. 1 overall pick
Paolo Banchero -180
Jabari Smith Jr. +140
Chet Holmgren +1000
(Paolo Banchero was +900 last week)
(Jabari Smith Jr. was -200 last week)
No. 2 overall pick
Chet Holmgren -135
Jabari Smith Jr. +175
Paolo Banchero +360
Jaden Ivey +2200
Shaedon Sharpe +10000
No. 3 overall pick
Paolo Banchero -210
Chet Holmgren +425
Jaden Ivey +650
Jabari Smith Jr. +700
Keegan Murray +2200
Shaedon Sharpe +2500
(Last week, Chet Holmgren was +1000)
(Last week, Jaden Ivey was +1200)
No. 4 overall pick
Jaden Ivey -175
Keegan Murray +150
Shaedon Sharpe +1100
Dyson Daniels +2200
Chet Holmgren +3300
A.J. Griffin +4000
(Last week, Jaden Ivey was -300)
(Last week, Keegan Murray was +300)
No. 5 overall pick
Keegan Murray +100
Jaden Ivey +200
Shaedon Sharpe +500
Benedict Mathurin +700
Dyson Daniels +2000
Chet Holmgren +3300
(Chet Holmgren was added to 4th and 5th pick odds since last week)
Will Collin Gillespie be drafted?
Yes +200
No -300
Who will be drafted first?
Johnny Davis -165
AJ Griffin +125
Who will be drafted first?
Ousmane Dieng -250
Malaki Branham +170
Who will be drafted first?
Nikola Jovic -130
EJ Liddell -110
A.J. Griffin draft position
Over/Under 11.5
Bennedict Mathurin draft position
Over/Under 6.5
Blake Wesley draft position
Over/Under 21.5
(Last week was 23.5)
Dyson Daniels draft position
Over/Under 7.5
EJ Liddell draft position
Over/Under 22.5
Jaden Hardy draft position
Over/Under 24.5
Jalen Duren draft position
Over/Under 10.5
Jalen Williams draft position
Over/Under 17.5
Jeremy Sochan draft position
Over/Under 11.5
(Last week was 12)
Johnny Davis draft position
Over/Under 10.5
(Last week was 11.5)
Keegan Murray draft position
Over/Under 5.5
Malaki Branham draft position
Over/Under 14
(Last week was 14.5)
MarJon Beauchamp draft position
Over/Under 25.5
Mark Williams draft position
Over/Under 14.5
(Last week was 13.5)
Nikola Jovic draft position
Over/Under 20.5
(Last week was 22.5)
Ochai Agbaji draft position
Over/Under 14
(Last week was 15)
Ousmane Dieng draft position
Over/Under 14.5
Shaedon Sharpe draft position
Over/Under 8
(Last week was 7.5)
Tari Eason draft position
Over/Under 17.5
(Last week was 16.5)
TyTy Washington draft position
Over/Under 18.5
(Last week was 17.5)
Walker Kessler draft position
Over/Under 24.5
Wendell Moore Jr. draft position
Over/Under 28.5
